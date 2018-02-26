Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dreamworld’s tiger cubs. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Dreamworld’s tiger cubs. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Business

Dreamworld visitors coming back

by Trevor Chappell
26th Feb 2018 3:30 PM

THEME parks and entertainment centres operator Ardent Leisure expects to trade profitably in the second half of the financial year as attendances improve at the Dreamworld theme park on the Gold Coast.

Visitor numbers have slowly been recovering since their dramatic fall following a fatal accident there in October 2016.

Ardent booked a net loss of $15.6 million for the period from July 1 to December 26 of $15.6 million - less than a third of its $49.3 million net loss for the six months to December 31, 2016.

The result - for 179 days, compared to the previous first-half's 184 days - includes an impairment charge on Dreamworld of $22.8 million, that was flagged earlier in February.

But the group says it expects to trade profitably in the second half, generating both positive earnings and profit.

Ardent's first-half revenue fell 16.3 per cent to $265.55 million, mainly due to the sale of the group's health clubs and marinas businesses. Pro-forma revenue was down 12.1 per cent at $278.9 million, after accounting for the varied period of the half-year.

The company kept its interim dividend at two cents a share. Ardent Leisure shares were 3.25 cents, or 1.7 per cent higher at $1.9175 late morning on Monday.

Related Items

dreamworld entertainment travel
News Corp Australia
Thriller new play comes to the Incinerator Theatre

Thriller new play comes to the Incinerator Theatre

Community The director of Ipswich Little Theatre's newest production is hoping the Ipswich community will come out to support the show.

Have you seen Bradley? Urgent appeal for missing 52-year-old

Have you seen Bradley? Urgent appeal for missing 52-year-old

Critical Alert He is possibly somewhere in the Lowood or Somerset areas

"Driverless bus no competition for us"

"Driverless bus no competition for us"

News Driverless electric vehicle company welcomes driverless bus trial

  • 26th Feb 2018 6:00 PM
Program helps to build 'wheelie' positive futures

Program helps to build 'wheelie' positive futures

News Jimboomba police happy to help youth stay on the right path.

Local Partners