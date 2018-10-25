Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UK rock band Arctic Monkeys.
UK rock band Arctic Monkeys.
Music

Arctic Monkeys to tour Oz

25th Oct 2018 8:15 AM

BRITISH rock band Arctic Monkeys will perform in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, and Auckland this coming February and March.

The band's friends and collaborators Mini Mansions, he LA trio featuring members of Queens of the Stone Age and The Last Shadow Puppets. will also perform at all shows.

Arctic Monkeys' most recent album Tranquillity Base Hotel & Casino became their sixth consecutive #1 debut in the UK, and the band will next year return to our shores for a mammoth run of arena shows in February and March 2019.

 

The Monkeys
The Monkeys

The Sheffield band have now released six studio albums. Their debut, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, was the fastest-selling debut album in UK chart history, winning the Mercury Prize for best album.

Tranquillity Base Hotel & Casino is a perfect example of Arctic Monkeys' special brand of creativity and desire to keep the world guessing. Their live show has evolved once again to make room for the exciting new material, making these shows unmissable events.

 

Tour dates:

Saturday 23 February

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Tuesday 26 February

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 1 March

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 3 March

Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 6 March

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

annouce arctic monkeys australian tour music

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Costco Bundamba opening delayed

    BREAKING: Costco Bundamba opening delayed

    Business The warehouse will not open this year

    • 25th Oct 2018 9:06 AM
    Woman found not guilty in fatal Ipswich carpark crash

    premium_icon Woman found not guilty in fatal Ipswich carpark crash

    News The verdict came in in less than four hours

    Millennials drive boom in new homes across Ipswich

    premium_icon Millennials drive boom in new homes across Ipswich

    Property City cheapest spot to buy, rent in outer Brisbane

    Poo nappies spark vicious fight

    premium_icon Poo nappies spark vicious fight

    Crime He allegedly assaulted and strangled her

    Local Partners