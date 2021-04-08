Menu
Built around a historic Port Jackson fig, this dream home with glass walls, a turntable in the garage and a home theatre is bound to leave buyers in awe.
Property

Architect lists spectacular glass-walled dream home

by Stephen Nicholls
5th May 2021 2:33 PM

When architect Steven Gerendas was a child, he'd walk home from school and gaze down at the Arnold Street Queens Park quarry from the street above.

"It was a nine-metre drop and there was a swing set down at the bottom," he said.

In 2009, he bought the 446 sqm block from Waverley Council - for $1,320,500, records show - and he spent years dreaming about what he would build there.

In what's been a nine-year design and excavation project, finally the two individually designed four-storey residences on the site are complete, with one of them, 2/8A Arnold Street, up for May 29 auction via The Agency's Ben Collier and Edward Reid with an $8m guide.

This Queens Park home is unlike most seen in the area.
As Collier says, it's "extraordinary … the low-maintenance design has been imbued with incredible levels of quality, so it will only improve with age." Gerendas adds: "It was a massive challenge, appeasing neighbours and council."

As we begin our tour from the top street, Bourke Street, we step onto the landscaped roof garden. It's only a year old, but already it's thriving.

The only original trees are a Phoenix Palm, a large gum and a Port Jackson fig.

It has been designed around a historic Port Jackson fig.
Pointing at the 150-year-old Fig, Gerendas says: "This was the starting point - we designed the roof around it. "Access down into the home is via a bespoke steel and recycled hardwood staircase or a private lift.

On the floor below, a spa has views across the courtyard and out over the treetops of Arnold Street.

The living and dining area, with its incredible self-supported wing roof and walls of glass overlooking the sandstone and greenery, is a beautiful and comfortable place to be.

Mr Gerendas purchased the site as a vacant block in 2009.
Gerendas has designed much of the furniture, though the kitchen is by Leicht Kitchens with Miele appliances.

On the floor below are three bedrooms, all with their own ensuite. The master has its own terrace.

The ground level features a multipurpose studio, cinema room and garage.

Originally published as Architect lists spectacular glass-walled dream home

The rooftop garden.
The stylish garage has a turntable.
