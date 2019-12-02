Archie’s champion qualities recognised by Tennis Australia

Ipswich's world champion for Athletes with an Intellectual Impairment Archie Graham. Picture: Rob Williams

LOYAL Ipswich coach Stan Cuthbert was delighted to see Tennis Australia showing more interest in Archie Graham’s tremendous achievements.

That follows the Ipswich sportsman being named Tennis Australia’s 2019 “Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability.’’

“He looks a good player,’’ Cuthbert said. “He is technically very correct in the way he hits the ball.’’

During a time another Ipswich ace Ash Barty is commanding intensive attention, Cuthbert said Graham had been invited to have a hit with the top juniors in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

“Tennis Australia are realising that he has got a lot of potential,’’ Cuthbert said.

“They are putting a lot more time into him, which is really good . . . to help develop him in other areas I think is very important.’’

One of the main reasons for that is Graham’s modesty as he serves Ipswich and Australia with immense pride.

“He’s always humble and he’s a gracious loser really,’’ Cuthbert said.

“That’s a part of being a champion and a good player.’’