Archie and the gang hit Pat Rafter Arena

JUST DESERTS: Ipswich’s Archie Graham and others with disabilities relished the opportunity to show off their skills on Pat Rafter Arena.

TENNIS: Ipswich world champion for athletes with an intellectual impairment Archie Graham played alongside other locals with disabilities on Pat Rafter Arena on Tuesday.

Taking part in the “Player for a day” program, Graham and the rest of the national high performance squad for elite talents with an intellectual disability hit up on centre court with a number of Ipswich and Brisbane-based players.

World number three Graham and participants took to the courts in between matches to practise and showcase their abilities, met with superstar ATP players, participated in intensive coaching sessions on the outside courts and watched some amazing tennis.

National coach for players with an intellectual disability Alison Scott shared her wealth of knowledge and technical expertise.

With 10 of their most promising proteges invited to the session, head coaches of Jimboomba’s Future Pro Tennis Academy AJ Thompson and Kiel Lindner were also on hand.

Player for a Day is a recognition program which aims to reward players with disabilities who have committed wholeheartedly to their individual training and tennis programs across the year. Tennis Queensland hosted two squads at the Queensland Tennis Centre during the Brisbane International and ATP Cup.