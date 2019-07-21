Archie aces setbacks, chosen as face of state celebrations

INSPIRATION: Ipswich's world champion for Athletes with an Intellectual Impairment Archie Graham is the face of the Disability Action Week campaign.

ARCHIE Graham is a young man at the top of his game.

So who better to inspire other young people with disabilities to get out there and give it your all?

The four-time world champion tennis player is now in the midst of preparing for the INAS games in Brisbane in October, but first, he was called upon to be the face of the State Government's Disability Action Week celebrations.

Archie, who has Asperger's Syndrome, is one of just a handful of heroes chosen to inspire Queenslanders to overcome setbacks in life.

The 25-year-old spent Thursday afternoon filming and interviewing with a small film crew at the Ipswich Junior Tennis Centre.

"I believe in what we are doing here,” he said during the filming of a motivational video this week.

"I just try to inspire people as much as I can.”

Disability Action Week is held annually from September 15-22.

The State Government is offering a share of $150,000 to the organisers of events that recognise the achievements of people with disabilities.

Applications for the 2019 Disability Community Event grants close on July 29.