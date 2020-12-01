Arcade chain buys up iconic go-kart raceway
FAMILY entertainment business iPlay has added a significant attraction to its portfolio.
IPlay, which operates arcades at Riverlink and Redbank Plaza, recently purchased Kingston Park Raceway from long-time owners Terry Skene and his wife Sonya.
The complex was opened by the Skenes in 1997 and today is one of the most
popular go-kart racing centres in Australia, attracting thousands of thrill seekers each year.
Mr Skene’s decision to retire after 23 years at the raceway provided iPlay with the opportunity to expand its entertainment franchise in southeast Queensland.
Despite his intention to hang up the driving boots, he will remain for several months to assist with the changeover.
“Building and working the raceway has been a wonderful experience and we have been
fortunate to be surrounded by such a dedicated group of great staff members who were
as equally passionate about the business as ourselves,” Mr Skene said.
“It has been a remarkable journey for me and my wife Sonya and we are pleased that we are
handing it over to a company that prides itself on top class customer service and family
fun.
“It’s nice to know that the future of Kingston Park is in the best of hands and we look
forward to seeing some exciting developments in the future.”
IPlay brand operates family entertainment centres across Queensland, NSW and Western Australia.
It has nearby centres at Toowoomba, Ipswich, Redbank and Coomera which will benefit
from cross promotions with Kingston Park in the coming months.
Kingston Park features three tracks, including the challenging 1100m Le Mans circuit.
Plans are already in place to expand the existing family gaming facilities.