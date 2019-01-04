Playground makeover for popular park

The new playground which will be built in Aratula will recognise the Scenic Rim's farming past and agricultural future.

The new playground which will be built in Aratula will recognise the Scenic Rim's farming past and agricultural future. Contributed

A NEW playground which celebrates the Scenic Rim's strong farming heritage and its agricultural future will be built in Aratula.

Moffatt Park is the latest play space in the Scenic Rim to be upgraded as part of council's Playground Strategy, that will see the transformation of parks at key locations throughout the region over 10 years.

With a tractor design as its centrepiece, the playground structure will include a wheelchair-accessible driving panel as well as two regular drivers' panels, two large tube slides, a crawling tunnel, talking tubes, an hourglass play panel, double swing, climbing net, spring play seats and sandstone seats and blocks.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said the design of the new Moffatt Park playground had been finalised and installation of the custom-made equipment would commence in March 2019.

"At Moffatt Park we are seeking to capture the strong agricultural foundation that is part of our region and also to reflect its leadership within the agricultural sector in continuing to modernise through technology," he said.

"The integration of inclusive, all-abilities play was a priority in the planning, with many of the play elements accessible at ground level.

An artist impression of the new playground which will be built in Aratula. Contributed

The Moffatt Park project is part of Council's Playground Strategy to add value to communities with improved recreational areas that also act as a drawcard for visitors to the region.

It follows the completion in 2017 of new playgrounds at Kooralbyn, Beaudesert and Canungra and the Lions Park playground at Tamborine Mountain which opened in time for Christmas.

"These new play areas represent renewal from the east to the west of the Scenic Rim," Cr Christensen said.

"In all our new playgrounds, we have endeavoured to create spaces that are not only interesting and inviting for children but also styled to reflect the surrounding community.

"Our investment in playgrounds takes account of the needs of the growing number of families in our region and community expectations for play structures that provide an educational and engaging experience for our youngest residents."