April Pools Day

Myjanne Jensen
| 27th Mar 2017 2:05 PM
April Pools Day ambassadors, Kids Alive's Laurie Lawrence, Australian Red Cross' Russell Crawford and Poolwerx's John O'Brian.
April Pools Day ambassadors, Kids Alive's Laurie Lawrence, Australian Red Cross' Russell Crawford and Poolwerx's John O'Brian.

A STUDY OF PARENTS across Australia has revealed a staggering 75 per cent believed they did not have the necessary CPR skills to save a life.

Peter Barr, from Poolwerx, the company that commissioned the research, said it revealed 37% of parents did not know where to get CPR training, 26% believed they did not have the time to undertake training and 34% said their partner knew CPR, making it unnecessary for them to learn.

These alarming statistics have spurred the creation of April Pools Day, a safety initiative that has attracted the support of the Australian Red Cross and pool safety advocate Laurie Lawrence.

Launching on April 1, Mr Barr said Poolwerx Springfield Lakes would host a 20-minute hands-on CPR demonstration on April 1 at 12pm to help refresh the community's knowledge of these lifesaving skills.

"Our aim with April Pools Day is to provide everyone an opportunity to refresh their basic CPR skills and hopefully remind them what a vital skill it is to rely on in an emergency,” Mr Barr said.　

Laurie Lawrence, Founder of Kids Alive and advocate of April Pools Day said anything that would help reduce drowning statistics and improve pool safety was worth getting behind.

"We had a dreadful Summer this year with 24 deaths and while drowning statistics are dropping overall, every life lost is one too many,” he said.　

"April Pools Day speaks to our fifth step 'Learn how to resuscitate' and it is absolutely vital parents have this skill as a child is four times more likely to survive if given CPR.

"Drowning deaths are preventable if we all take ownership. Our greatest hope is that everyone who learns CPR never has to put it to use, but it's so important to have that knowledge if the worst were to happen. An attempt at CPR is better than nothing.”

Australian Red Cross first aid trainer Janie McCullagh said she was concerned that parents surveyed were not confident in their ability to step in during an emergency, either because they had no CPR skills at all or it had been some time since they had undertaken training.

"Australian Red Cross believes everyone should be prepared for an emergency and that's why we support first aid training across the country.

"A few hours in a Red Cross training program to learn CPR, or doing a CPR refresher course, can save a life,” she said.

Mr Barr said he hoped families would be encouraged to upgrade their knowledge of lifesaving CPR skills.

"Apart from the in-store demonstrations we have also secured an exclusive rate for anyone that wants to upgrade their skills with Australian Red Cross and complete the four-hour CPR certification or a full first aid course. We want to see as many locals as possible making a difference for their families.” 　

For CPR demonstration locations and times visit aprilpoolsday.com.au.

For details for the special CPR courses available through Australian Red Cross Australia visit http://www.redcross.org.au/first-aid.aspx

Topics:  australian red cross cpr laurie lawrence poolwerx springfield

