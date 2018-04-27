Menu
Crime

April Fool's 'roofers' busted

Ross Irby
by
27th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
SKY-LARKING by three lads on the roof of a car driven around Maroon Dam landed its driver in a spot of April Fool's Day bother.

Driver Shashwat Namdeo, 22, from Toowong, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving on April 1 without due care/reasonable consideration for other road users on the Maroon Dam ring-road.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said it was 12.30pm Easter Sunday when a marine patrol and bystanders alerted police about a car being driven with three males on the roof.

The car was being driven at 40km/h with another car behind travelling behind when intercepted.

"We were just having some fun. I now realise it was stupid," Namdeo told the court.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said if one person fell off it could have ended in tragedy.

Namdeo was fined $400.

ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

