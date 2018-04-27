April Fool's 'roofers' busted
SKY-LARKING by three lads on the roof of a car driven around Maroon Dam landed its driver in a spot of April Fool's Day bother.
Driver Shashwat Namdeo, 22, from Toowong, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving on April 1 without due care/reasonable consideration for other road users on the Maroon Dam ring-road.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said it was 12.30pm Easter Sunday when a marine patrol and bystanders alerted police about a car being driven with three males on the roof.
The car was being driven at 40km/h with another car behind travelling behind when intercepted.
"We were just having some fun. I now realise it was stupid," Namdeo told the court.
Magistrate Donna MacCallum said if one person fell off it could have ended in tragedy.
Namdeo was fined $400.