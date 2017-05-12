APPROVED: Development to bring 200 jobs to region

THE first stage of a multi-million dollar master-planned protein production hub at Coominya will bring much-needed jobs to the Somerset region.

The Brisbane Valley Protein Precinct has the potential to create 200 full-time jobs and create opportunities for young people who can gain valuable work experience on the farm.

READ MORE: Chook farmer's plan to create Brisbane Valley jobs



Director Duncan Brown said the first stage of the development, approved by council yesterday, includes the development of eight poultry sheds and a hatch to dispatch quail operation, including nine quail sheds and an export-accredited quail processing facility with the capacity to process up to 15,000 birds per week to RSPCA standard.

"We have felt the effects of high youth unemployment in this area," Mr Brown told the QT earlier this year.

"You can't grow crops here like you can in the Lockyer Valley, but you can produce cost-effective protein.

"I'm actually very excited about the opportunities that exist with the Asian market. Globally, protein production is predicted to increase by 20% over the next 50 years."

At the start of the year. farmer Duncan Brown submitted a development application to turn a picturesque Coominya property into a poultry production and tourism hub. Andrew Korner

The Brisbane Valley Protein Precinct site is designated as the Coominya Food Production Investigation Area under council's strategic framework.

It will be developed on more than 1100ha.

Somerset mayor Graeme Lehmann said the development, which would be the first dedicated protein production hub in Australia, was well-planned, strategic and would bring huge benefits to the region.

"This is great news for our community in that it will bring more jobs and showcase Somerset on the international stage," he said.

"Council received five submissions about this development during the public notification period and each of these submissions was in support of the development."

Mr Brown said the company had undertaken proactive community consultation prior to submitting the development application with council.

"This will be a staged development that includes intensive livestock production with poultry, game birds and beef, processing, training, research and hospitality facilities," Mr Brown said.

"The Brisbane Valley Protein Precinct will be the first dedicated protein production hub in Australia, with on-site training and R&D facilities, and will deliver on state and local government visions for a strategic food production area at Coominya.

"It will provide jobs for Queenslanders by putting food on the plates of emerging middle classes in Asia and beyond."

For more, visit http://brisbanevalley protein.com.au.