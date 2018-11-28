APPROVED: 2500 acre abattoir starts exporting

PRELIMINARY approval of the Brisbane Valley Protein Precinct masterplan is expected to position the region for a future satisfying Asia's appetite for quality meat.

Brisbane Valley Protein Managing Director Duncan Brown said Somerset Regional Council's strong endorsement of the Coominya precinct would help provide a future opportunity in food production for generations to come.

"The Somerset Region already punches above its weight in terms of producing quality meat products for the world and food production accounts for more employment than any other sector," Mr Brown said.

"Council's support today means this future is secure with nearly 3000 acres set aside for projects that support the growing, processing and exporting of quality products as well as training of young people for a future in food and hospitality initiatives that will continue to put the region on the map as a food tourism destination.

"Our hope is the precinct becomes a hub for conceiving and realising food production dreams."

The masterplan is set on 2500 acres near the township of Coominya and features 10 sub areas accommodating a range of uses from food-based tourism, training, meat processing and livestock production. The project will be rolled out in stages, each stage subject to a code assessible development application.

Mr Brown said the preliminary approval reflected the strong community support for the project and meant the "heavy lifting" had been done up front in terms of environmental modelling.

"We went through a 60 day community consultation process and didn't receive a single negative submission. We'd like to thank the community for their belief in the project and the positive outcomes we all believe it can deliver in the area. The approval provides a major shot of confidence for investors and others seeking to bring the precinct to life," he said.

Stage one of the precinct - an integrated, 'hatch to dispatch' quail business - was completed in August this year with the first exports of quail to Asia happening last week.

"This project is helping put the Brisbane valley and Somerset Region on the map," Mr Brown said.