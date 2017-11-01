'I gave up': Ipswich apprentice's battle to gain experience

TOUGH GIG: Silkstone youngster Brad Watson always wanted to learn a trade but low wages and difficulty finding a private company with tradesmen willing to teach him led him to quit.

WHEN Ipswich youngster Brad Watson finished high school he was full of hope for the future.

High school was an enjoyable experience for the Silkstone resident and after graduation Brad started an apprenticeship as a bricklayer.

But two years in he decided to quit.

Brad enjoyed the skills of the trade and was eager to learn, but was discouraged by the way tradesmen spoke to him and most of all the low pay.

Payslips show Brad was earning just $12.16 an hour during his second year into the four-year apprenticeship.

At 30 hours a week, that's just $404 in his pocket after tax.

He felt undervalued and immensely discouraged.

"I always wanted to do an apprenticeship," Brad said.

"In the end, I just gave up."

Brad's life has been a bit of a whirlwind since quitting, although he has now started a new job working for JBS at the meatworks.

It's not what he wants to do forever, but it's a decent job. He regrets not finishing his qualifications as a bricklayer, after working in the industry for three years.

In what would have been his third year as an apprentice, Brad could only find sporadic work. No private company was prepared to take him on to finish his qualifications.

"I just lost all passion and once I left Apprenticeships Queensland no-one would sign me on. (In my third year) I could only ever get put on as a labourer," Brad said.

"It seems like that's what everyone wants - casual labour. No one wants to teach you."

Brad is a solidly built young man and often spent a lot of his time on site carrying heavy things for others, instead of learning.

He said higher wages for apprentices and being able to secure an apprenticeship in the private sector, would have encouraged him to finish his qualification.