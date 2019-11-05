Apprentice chef in court accused of murdering burglar

An apprentice chef chased and tackled a man who'd broken into his Newcastle home after finding the burglar in a bedroom, a court has heard, with the man later dying.

In his opening address to a Newcastle Supreme Court jury on Monday, crown prosecutor Wayne Creasey SC said Benjamin Batterham had a legal right to pursue the burglar - Ricky Slater - and restrain him until police arrived, but no right to attack him and "exact some sort of revenge".

Benjamin Batterham is accused of killing a burglar. Picture: AAP

Mr Creasey said after Batterham repeatedly punched Slater, 34, and put him in a chokehold, he told responding police: "Give me two minutes with him. I'll kill the dog." Defence barrister Winston Terracini SC said Batterham, who has pleaded not guilty to murder, was having a drink with a friend when he saw Slater in his Hamilton home about 3.20am on March 26, 2016.

Mr Terracini said Batterham was entitled to chase the intruder and "defend his home and his family".

Slater had stolen things of value to Batterham including his partner's purse and his daughter's headband before running off.

The defence barrister said Batterham chased and tackled Slater and a struggle ensued in the driveway of a nearby house. The burglar bit the chef and kicked at him, the court heard.

Ricky Slater died after breaking into a home.

The forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy confirmed there were "very little injuries on the deceased man consistent with a violent struggle" and Slater had not been beaten or strangled to death, Mr Terracini told the jury. The defence case was Batterham never intended to kill Slater or cause him serious harm and the chef was not doing anything unlawful or dangerous given the circumstances of the case.

But the prosecutor claimed Batterham took things too far - especially when concerned neighbours tried to get him off Slater, who was crying out "I can't breathe, I can't breathe".

One neighbour claimed she heard a man during the struggle say "I'm going to crack your head like an Easter egg." Mr Creasey said another neighbour, police officer Peter Mahon, saw Batterham punch Slater a number of times to the head when he was on top of him, pinning him to the ground with his left arm around his neck.

Benjamin Batterham has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Batterham was telling Slater: "You motherf***ing piece of s***. How dare you break into my daughter's bedroom. She's only seven months old." His partner and baby daughter were not at home when Slater broke in. When Mr Mahon told Batterham to let Slater go, the chef said: "No, he will try to run." Mr Creasey said when Batterham did eventually relax his grip, Slater bit him on the hand, which enraged the chef and made him even more aggressive. The prosecutor told the jury the cause of Slater's death would be a critical issue in the trial.

The 178-centimetre tall, obese Slater - who weighed 118 kilograms - was high on ice and had scarring to his heart because of his regular drug use. He also suffered liver disease.

Slater had the first of three cardiac arrests when paramedics arrived at 3.47am and died the next day from a lack of oxygen to the brain.

The trial, before Justice Desmond Fagan, continues.