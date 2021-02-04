APPLY TODAY: Jobs hiring in Ipswich right now

IF YOU are in need of a new job or even looking to overhaul your career, there are plenty of roles up for grabs in the Ipswich area.

The Queensland Times has compiled a list of job openings looking for staff right now.

Dust off your resume and start applying.

Meter Reader

If walking 15km a day is no sweat and the idea of working outside is appealing, this could be your next role. A position exists for someone who can read and log data from water meters, moving on foot between Ipswich addresses. The role involves entering information into a handheld device and requires applicants have a driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and customer service skills.

Garden Maintenance Team Members

Casual roles are open for garden maintenance team members at landscaping company Skyline Landscape Services. Duties include all aspects of general gardening, lawn care and grounds maintenance. Candidates with experience are favoured but the company notes it “recruits for attitude and trains for skill”.

Council Liaison Officer

A role in Ipswich City Council is open for a council liaison officer who can help councillors and the organisation work effectively with one another. The successful candidate will co-ordinate communication, schedule meetings, prepare reports, conduct research and provide advice on strategy.

Executive Assistant

TAFE Queensland is in need of a an admin support person who can work mostly from the Ipswich campus but travel to the Toowoomba campus when required. The role involves research as well as managing and co-ordinating appointments for the directors and providing advice on financial, risk, administrative and policy topics.

Warehouse All Rounder

Shift flexibility and on-site parking are offered at this Bundamba-based role. The job is with a discount variety store chain that sells food, kitchenware, cleaning supplies and more. Duties include building pallets, scanning, stock take and labelling stock for dispatch.

Kitchen Hand

An Ipswich cafe is on the hunt for a new full-time kitchen hand. Offering up to 40 hours a week, the role is suited to someone available on weekends.

Receptionist

If the idea of being a brand advocate resonates with you, you could be the Australian Industry Trade College’s new receptionist. The business is looking for someone who can join its Ipswich campus and be the first point of contact by phone and in person for anyone contacting the college.

The role involves general admin duties such as answering the phone, emails, greeting visitors, managing mail, processing payments and organising stationary orders.

Administration Assistant/Scheduler

A pest control company is looking for someone who can be the first point of contact for customers; assist with invoicing; and work with technicians to ensure accurate reporting of jobs. The company will favour applicants with knowledge in Excel, Word and Outlook as well as those with strong communication skills.

Youth Housing Support Worker

An position has opened for a full-timer to join the Queensland Government funded Youth Housing and Support program. The role involves supporting young people between 16-25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness to access safe housing. The successful candidate will be someone empathetic who is able to support the empowerment of young people.

