APPLY NOW: Local jobs you can apply for now

Looking for work close to home – the QT has rounded up job vacancies advertised this week.

Labourer, Warehouse and Factor Workers

Programmed Skilled Workforce is looking for Factory Workers, Labourers, Store persons and Forklift Drivers to be considered for various upcoming opportunities available across Ipswich and Logan.

Location: Ipswich

Contract: Full Time

Retail Assistant Manager

Freedom Fuels is looking for a Retail Assistant Manager to join of their servo’s in Ipswich on a full-time basis.

Location: Ipswich

Work Type: Full Time

Landscape Labourers

If you’re looking for a landscaping job look no further than Bundamba. A company in Bundamba is looking to hire a Landscape Labourer on a full-time basis.

Location: Bundamba

Work Type: Full Time

Entry Level Process Worker

Primo Foods are searching for Process Workers to join our business, based at their facility in Wacol.

Location: Wacol

Work Type: Full time shift work

Food and Beverage Attendant

A hotel in Ipswich is looking for well presented and motivated Food and Beverage attendants for a Hotel in the Ipswich area.

Location: Ipswich

Work Type: Full time

Food Process Worker

A large food processing business in Ipswich is looking to employ a food processor on a full-time basis.

Location: Ipswich

Work Type: Full time

Administration Officer

Skyline Pumps is seeking a highly motivated, passionate, customer focused, and well organised Accounts & Administration Officer to join our Raceview team on full-time basis.

Location: Raceview

Work Type: Full time shift work

Customer Service Co-ordinator

A scrap metal yard in Carole Park is looking to hire a motivated Customer Service Co-ordinator.

Location; Carole Park

Work Type: Full time

Skilled Meat Worker

An exciting opportunity exists at our Dinmore Plant for experienced Skilled Meat Workers.

Location: Dinmore

Work Type: Full time

Cafe Supervisor

Arizona Cafe is looking for a Cafe supervisor/manager at their Redbank Plains location.

Location: Redbank Plains

Work Type: Full time

