APPLY NOW: Local jobs you can apply for now
Looking for work close to home – the QT has rounded up job vacancies advertised this week.
Labourer, Warehouse and Factor Workers
Programmed Skilled Workforce is looking for Factory Workers, Labourers, Store persons and Forklift Drivers to be considered for various upcoming opportunities available across Ipswich and Logan.
Location: Ipswich
Contract: Full Time
Retail Assistant Manager
Freedom Fuels is looking for a Retail Assistant Manager to join of their servo’s in Ipswich on a full-time basis.
Location: Ipswich
Work Type: Full Time
Landscape Labourers
If you’re looking for a landscaping job look no further than Bundamba. A company in Bundamba is looking to hire a Landscape Labourer on a full-time basis.
Location: Bundamba
Work Type: Full Time
Entry Level Process Worker
Primo Foods are searching for Process Workers to join our business, based at their facility in Wacol.
Location: Wacol
Work Type: Full time shift work
Food and Beverage Attendant
A hotel in Ipswich is looking for well presented and motivated Food and Beverage attendants for a Hotel in the Ipswich area.
Location: Ipswich
Work Type: Full time
Food Process Worker
A large food processing business in Ipswich is looking to employ a food processor on a full-time basis.
Location: Ipswich
Work Type: Full time
Administration Officer
Skyline Pumps is seeking a highly motivated, passionate, customer focused, and well organised Accounts & Administration Officer to join our Raceview team on full-time basis.
Location: Raceview
Work Type: Full time shift work
Customer Service Co-ordinator
A scrap metal yard in Carole Park is looking to hire a motivated Customer Service Co-ordinator.
Location; Carole Park
Work Type: Full time
Skilled Meat Worker
An exciting opportunity exists at our Dinmore Plant for experienced Skilled Meat Workers.
Location: Dinmore
Work Type: Full time
Cafe Supervisor
Arizona Cafe is looking for a Cafe supervisor/manager at their Redbank Plains location.
Location: Redbank Plains
Work Type: Full time