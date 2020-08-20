APPLY NOW: Jobs you can apply for right now
LOOKING for a job? We've got you covered. There are multiple job openings in Ipswich and places are already looking to hire Christmas Casuals.
Retail Sales Assistant
Location: Ipswich
Work Type: Casual/Vacation
Original Mattress Factory is looking for a passionate customer service retail assistant to work on a casual basis in Ipswich.
To apply click here
Pharmacy Team Member
Location: Ipswich
Work Type: Full Time
Medicross Pharmacy Ipswich is looking for a bright and enthusiastic person to join their team in Ipswich. Duties include delivering medication and providing excellent customer service.
To apply click here
Christmas Casual Dusk
Location: Ipswich
Work Type: Casual
If you're looking to get some extra cash why not apply here? As a dusk Christmas Customer Assistant, your duties will involve delivering excellent customer service excellence, achieving great results, being a team player, and maintain store visual standards.
To apply click here
Merchandise Stocker
Location: Bundamba
Work Type: Part Time
Why not work for one of biggest wholesalers in the world? Costco Bundama Ipswich is looking for a part time merchandise stocker to work a minimum of 24 hours a week. Duties include stock and straightens merchandise for sale in the warehouse, and clears and cleans aisles.
To apply click here
Data Entry Clerk
Location: Wacol
Work Type: Full Time
If you love organisation and attention to detail this job is for you. Sadleirs are seeking a motivated and enthusiastic Data Entry Clerk to join the Admin team at the Wacol depot. The Data Entry Clerk will perform administrative duties to help ensure the accurate collection, data entry, delivery, charging and processing of outward bound freight.
To apply click here
Administration Support Officer
Location: Brookwater
Work Type: Full Time
Mater Group currently have several exciting opportunities for experienced Administration Support Officers to join their team at Mater Springfield. The roles being offered are permanent full-time and casual positions working across Monday to Sunday with shifts varying between the hours of 6:00am to 8:00pm.
To apply click here
Catering Assistant
Location: Ipswich
Work Type: Casual
Are you a hospitality gun? Check out this job. Catholic Healthcare are looking for a casual catering assistant to join their team in Ipswich. In the role you will work closely with an extraordinary Chef and will assist with the preparation of fresh meals for our residents and ensuring that their nutritional requirements are met at all times.
To apply click here
Casual Medical Assistant
Location: Ipswich
Work Type: Casual
Westway medical are looking for a casual medical receptionist to join one of their clinics in Ipswich. Duties include meeting and greeting patients, handling private billing, clerical duties and some cleaning.
To apply click here
Retail Assistant Store Manager
Location: Riverlink
Work Type: Part Time
Williams Shoes currently have an exciting role available for an experienced, motivated and customer service driven Assistant Store Manager to join the team at their Riverlink store.
To apply click here
Labourer/Gardener
Location: Ipswich
Work Type: Full Time
Entry level labourer/gardener position available for a Landscaping and Gardening company in Ipswich.
To apply click here