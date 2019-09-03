Menu
APPLY NOW: The highest paying jobs up for grabs in Ipswich

Greg Osborn
by
3rd Sep 2019 1:47 PM
IPSWICH has an abundance of job vacancies, but some are just that little more appealing in terms of their yearly salary.

Health jobs are clearly the way to go in the above $200k salary bracket, with some offering an eye-watering $500,000 and above.

Here is a list of the region's highest paying jobs currently up for grabs.

General Practitioner: $550,000 - $600,000 per annum

This Redbank Plains practice is seeking a GP who wants to grow as a team member and establish a great client base, ready to hit the ground running.

Director of Paediatrics $324,929 - $401,639 package per annum

If successful in this role you will provide leadership to the Department of Paediatrics through a period of rapid expansion and redefinition of paediatric clinical services provided at West Moreton Hospital and Health Service (Ipswich Hospital).

Chief Operating Officer $240,299 - $274,873 per annum

You will be responsible for the effective and efficient delivery of all clinical services within West Moreton Hospital and Health Service.

Executive Director Community and Rural Services $202,844 - $217,986 per annum

The Executive Director Community and Rural reports directly to the Chief Operating Officer and leads the effective and efficient delivery of rural and community services within West Moreton including Esk, Laidley, Gatton and Boonah hospitals and other clinical services provided in community settings.

Executive Director Ipswich Hospital $202,844 - $217,986 per annum

The Executive Director Ipswich Hospital reports directly to the Chief Operating Officer and leads the effective and efficient delivery of clinical services within Ipswich Hospital.

