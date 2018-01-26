Apply now for Queensland Youth Parliament Program

State Member for Scenic Rim Jon Krause is encouraging young people in his electorate to register for the Queensland Youth Parliament Program for 2018.

State Member for Scenic Rim Jon Krause is encouraging young people in his electorate to register for the Queensland Youth Parliament Program for 2018. Contributed

ARE your children interested in making a positive difference in their community?

Applications are now open for the 2018 Queensland Youth Parliament Program.

Youth parliaments provide the opportunity for school students to serve as "Youth Members" and gain an in-depth understanding of Queensland's parliamentary processes. Students will have the opportunity to introduce and then debate a mock Bill or motion. When possible, the content of the Bill or motion will reflect topical issues of interest to Queensland students. Youth Parliaments also include an Adjournment Debate which allows youth members the opportunity to publicly debate issues of specific interest to them.

State Member for Scenic Rim Jon Krause is encouraging anyone aged between 15-25 years old to apply.

"During the program every participant gets a chance to talk for two minutes about an issue in their electorate, or of personal experience, and this is a great opportunity to build confidence and public speaking skills, while learning how the parliamentary system works. All you need is enthusiasm and you will be taught everything you need to know," Mr Krause said.

Nominations are now open and close on February 23. There are limited positions in the QYP and nominees are encouraged to continue applying if they are unsuccessful this round.

Log onto http://www.ymcaqyp.org.au/.