TAKING SHAPE: Costco Bundamba construction is underway ahead of the scheduled November opening.
Business

Apply now for one of nine new jobs at Costco

Emma Clarke
by
26th Aug 2018 5:27 PM | Updated: 5:27 PM

COSTCO is less than three months away from opening a second Queensland store at Bundamba and already managers are looking for staff to fill some of 280 roles.

There are nine positions available to apply for including optical manager, full time and part time optical dispenser, licensed optometrist, grocery and general merchandise area managers, full time and part time bakers, full time and part time butchers, Hearing Aid Centre clerk assistant and full time and part time membership assistants.

The US supermarket giant proposed 280 people would be needed to run the store and near-by petrol station.

Construction of the massive 13,750sqm site, the equivalent of two football fields is well under way.

See Costco.com.au/careers for details and to apply. More positions are expected to be advertised.

