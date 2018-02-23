Apply now for funding to help benefit your community

APPLY NOW: Community groups around the Scenic Rim can now apply for funding through the Energex-Ergon Community Fund.

COMMUNITY groups from around the Scenic Rim can now apply for funding through the 2018 Energex-Ergon Community Fund.

State Member for Scenic Rim Jon Krause is encouraging not-for-profit groups to put their names forward before the March 26 deadline.

"The Energex-Ergon Community Fund focuses on empowering locals to make a difference and raise awareness about important matters in their communities. Energex and Ergon are looking for projects that encourage involvement, enhance community well-being and deliver equipment and facilities that benefit the whole community," he said.

"Some of the eligible projects for this grant include activities that boost local morale or that prepare communities for storm season and other disaster events, but the possibilities are endless and organisations are encouraged to think creatively."

Organisations can submit their applications online via www.energex.com.au/communityfund.