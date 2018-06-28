APPLY NOW: Is this the best job in the world?

HOW would you like a job travelling around, chin wagging with residents in the Somerset region?

That's the opportunity Somerset Regional Council has on offer for one lucky photographer.

As part of its Picturing Innovation project, the council is advertising a job for an "enthusiastic photographer" to travel throughout Somerset taking portrait photographs of residents.

Those photos will then go on display at the Somerset Regional Art Gallery later in December.

If you're not a photographer but still want to be involved, maybe you could be the subject of the photographs.

The council has also put a call out for 12 residents who have made a contribution as an innovator, trailblazer or ground breaker in any field to feature in the project.

Last month, Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the project was about celebrating the innovative people who contribute to the fabric of the community and the region's diverse industries and showcasing their achievements.

"There are so many people living in our community worthy of recognition.

We are looking for people to nominate a peer, friend or family member to be part of this project," Cr Lehmann said.

"We are also seeking an enthusiastic photographer to travel throughout the region to take portraits of the successful nominees at their place of work, property, home or an important place linked to their story."

Find out more about the project and how to get involved www.somerset.qld.gov.au or call 5424 4000.

Nominations for individuals and applications for the photographer position both now close 5pm Monday, 16 July 2018.

Picturing Innovation is being funded by the Regional Arts Development Fund, which is in partnership between the Queensland Government and Somerset Regional Council to support local arts and culture.