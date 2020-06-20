APPLY NOW: Jobs within 25kms of Ipswich

Find work that's not far from home.

Looking for work with a convenient location?

The Queensland Times has rounded up job vacancies advertised this week within 25km of the city.

Here's 10 businesses looking for new employees:

Merchandise Stocker

Contract: Part-time

Location: Bundamba

Costco Ipswich is looking for someone to refill and straighten merchandise for sale in the warehouse, assist members and clear and cleans aisles.

The successful applicant will:

Be fit and willing to undertake an onsite health assessment

Able to provide a list of 5 availablity days, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday as mandatory days

Willing to work nights as this is a PM role

Click here to apply

Sessional Suites Receptionist

Contract: Part time

Location: Ipswich

You will be responsible for the efficient delivery of daily operational requirements of the suite, including assisting visiting medical officers as well as patients and families at St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital

Successful applicants will have:

Experience with BlueChip and Medical Director software programs (Desirable)

Previous experience with Medicare & health fund billing

Strong customer service skills

Ability to work efficiently and effectively, both independently and within a team structure

High level of computer literacy and experience with the Microsoft Suite of programs

Demonstrated problem-solving skills

Knowledge of Medical Terminology

Click here to apply

Administration Clerk

Contract: Full time

Location: Bundamba

A Bundamba retail business is looking for someone to fulfil administration duties.

Successful applicants will have:

Ability to work with a team

Punctuality in attendance

Be able to work at a fast yet safe pace

Experience working with dangerous goods storage and transport

Proven understanding and experience in warehouse and logistics in the manufacturing industry

Ability to identify, troubleshoot and resolve supply issues collaboratively in a team and autonomously

Click here to apply

Administration Assistant / Paralegal

Contract: Part time

Location: Ipswich

Hans Legal is looking for someone to fill a role doing typical reception duties and various paralegal tasks. This would be best suited for a law student looking for hands-on experience.

Previous experience in criminal law practice (paid or unpaid) is advantageous but not essential.

The successful applicant will have a genuine interest in criminal law practice and a passion for helping people.

Click here to apply

School Officer - Student Reception

Contract: Full time

Location: Riverview

St Peter Claver College is seeking a professional, forward thinking receptionist to join their administration team.

This position requires you to work as part of the team in a busy school office environment, serving the needs of students and families in the community.

Successful applicants will:

Possess good clerical skills with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Have a high level of communication and interpersonal skills

hold or be prepared to obtain a First Aid Certificate

have a commitment to and understanding of the ethos and traditions of Catholic Education

currently hold or be eligible to hold a Paid Employee Positive Notice Blue Card

be eligible to work in Australia for the duration of the appointment

Click here to apply

Junior Office Administration / Receptionist

Contract: Casual / Vacation

Location: Ipswich

Recruitment 24/7 has an ongoing casual position working Monday to Friday with the view that after a successful qualifying period you may be offered a permanent role with the option of doing a Traineeship.

Full training will be provided.

Successful applicants will:

Be motivated, keen, enthusiastic and have a bright and outgoing personality

Be confident to speak on the phone

A current Drivers Licence and your own transport would be a major advantage

Click here to apply

Factory Hands

Contract: Contract / temporary

Location: Bundamba

A large-scale manufacturer and distributor of aluminium products is seeking factory hands and labourers for their Bundamba location.

The role will be to hang, stack, rack and wrap aluminium profiles in a fast-paced environment.

Successful applicants will have:

Current and valid driver's license and reliable transport

Proven experience in a similar role

Forklift license is highly regarded but not essential

Must be willing to undergo a pre-employment medical prior to commencement

Availability across all shifts - Day, Afternoon and Night

Safety conscious attitude

Great attention to detail

Ability to work both autonomously and within a team

Click here to apply

Support Worker

Contract: Part time

Location: Ipswich

Aruma is after people to join their team who have similar values to them when it comes to supporting adults and children with disabilities.

Successful applicants will have:

Enthusiasm about supporting people with disabilities to live great lives. The lives they want and choose (we're all about putting the people we support first. That's a non-negotiable)

Current Driver's License

Current First Aid Certificate

Certificate IV in Child, Youth and Family Intervention (Residential Care) or equivalent qualification or willingness to complete - we are happy to help you get qualified

Strong sense of accountability and confidentiality

Flexibility in the hours you work each week

Current Blue Card and Yellow Card Exemption

Ability to obtain a clear probity checks i.e. Police Check and LCS

Hope and Healing online Framework Foundations Training

Click here to apply

Pick packers / process workers

Contract: Full time

Location: Ipswich, Booval or Redbank Plains

A business is looking for pick packers and process workers for locations across Ipswich.

They are looking to expand their team to assist senior members of the operating line with their workload.

No experience is required, however they ask that you only apply if you are willing to put in 100% to every shift.

Successful applicants will:

Show interest in development

Have a high level of energy and commitment

Excellent communication skills and attention to detail

Good physical abilities as heaving lifting/physical endurance is preferred.

NZ or Australia permanent resident or citizen

Looking for ongoing career opportunities

Click here to apply

Parcel and mail sorter

Contract: Contract / Temporary

Location: Redbank

A business is looking for someone to fill their vacant parcel and mail sorting position.

This can be a strenuous job which may involve lifting parcels p to 16kg in weight and requires good memory, speed, accuracy, and commitment to meeting service standard deadlines.

Successful applicants will have:

The ability to learn and recall geographical locations, postcodes and sorting procedures.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to operate loading and lifting devices, including pallet jacks and / or walkie stackers

Click here to apply