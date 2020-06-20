APPLY NOW: Jobs within 25kms of Ipswich
Looking for work with a convenient location?
The Queensland Times has rounded up job vacancies advertised this week within 25km of the city.
Here's 10 businesses looking for new employees:
Merchandise Stocker
Contract: Part-time
Location: Bundamba
Costco Ipswich is looking for someone to refill and straighten merchandise for sale in the warehouse, assist members and clear and cleans aisles.
The successful applicant will:
- Be fit and willing to undertake an onsite health assessment
- Able to provide a list of 5 availablity days, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday as mandatory days
- Willing to work nights as this is a PM role
Sessional Suites Receptionist
Contract: Part time
Location: Ipswich
You will be responsible for the efficient delivery of daily operational requirements of the suite, including assisting visiting medical officers as well as patients and families at St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital
Successful applicants will have:
- Experience with BlueChip and Medical Director software programs (Desirable)
- Previous experience with Medicare & health fund billing
- Strong customer service skills
- Ability to work efficiently and effectively, both independently and within a team structure
- High level of computer literacy and experience with the Microsoft Suite of programs
- Demonstrated problem-solving skills
- Knowledge of Medical Terminology
Administration Clerk
Contract: Full time
Location: Bundamba
A Bundamba retail business is looking for someone to fulfil administration duties.
Successful applicants will have:
- Ability to work with a team
- Punctuality in attendance
- Be able to work at a fast yet safe pace
- Experience working with dangerous goods storage and transport
- Proven understanding and experience in warehouse and logistics in the manufacturing industry
- Ability to identify, troubleshoot and resolve supply issues collaboratively in a team and autonomously
Administration Assistant / Paralegal
Contract: Part time
Location: Ipswich
Hans Legal is looking for someone to fill a role doing typical reception duties and various paralegal tasks. This would be best suited for a law student looking for hands-on experience.
Previous experience in criminal law practice (paid or unpaid) is advantageous but not essential.
The successful applicant will have a genuine interest in criminal law practice and a passion for helping people.
School Officer - Student Reception
Contract: Full time
Location: Riverview
St Peter Claver College is seeking a professional, forward thinking receptionist to join their administration team.
This position requires you to work as part of the team in a busy school office environment, serving the needs of students and families in the community.
Successful applicants will:
- Possess good clerical skills with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Have a high level of communication and interpersonal skills
- hold or be prepared to obtain a First Aid Certificate
- have a commitment to and understanding of the ethos and traditions of Catholic Education
- currently hold or be eligible to hold a Paid Employee Positive Notice Blue Card
- be eligible to work in Australia for the duration of the appointment
Junior Office Administration / Receptionist
Contract: Casual / Vacation
Location: Ipswich
Recruitment 24/7 has an ongoing casual position working Monday to Friday with the view that after a successful qualifying period you may be offered a permanent role with the option of doing a Traineeship.
Full training will be provided.
Successful applicants will:
- Be motivated, keen, enthusiastic and have a bright and outgoing personality
- Be confident to speak on the phone
- A current Drivers Licence and your own transport would be a major advantage
Factory Hands
Contract: Contract / temporary
Location: Bundamba
A large-scale manufacturer and distributor of aluminium products is seeking factory hands and labourers for their Bundamba location.
The role will be to hang, stack, rack and wrap aluminium profiles in a fast-paced environment.
Successful applicants will have:
- Current and valid driver's license and reliable transport
- Proven experience in a similar role
- Forklift license is highly regarded but not essential
- Must be willing to undergo a pre-employment medical prior to commencement
- Availability across all shifts - Day, Afternoon and Night
- Safety conscious attitude
- Great attention to detail
- Ability to work both autonomously and within a team
Support Worker
Contract: Part time
Location: Ipswich
Aruma is after people to join their team who have similar values to them when it comes to supporting adults and children with disabilities.
Successful applicants will have:
- Enthusiasm about supporting people with disabilities to live great lives. The lives they want and choose (we're all about putting the people we support first. That's a non-negotiable)
- Current Driver's License
- Current First Aid Certificate
- Certificate IV in Child, Youth and Family Intervention (Residential Care) or equivalent qualification or willingness to complete - we are happy to help you get qualified
- Strong sense of accountability and confidentiality
- Flexibility in the hours you work each week
- Current Blue Card and Yellow Card Exemption
- Ability to obtain a clear probity checks i.e. Police Check and LCS
- Hope and Healing online Framework Foundations Training
Pick packers / process workers
Contract: Full time
Location: Ipswich, Booval or Redbank Plains
A business is looking for pick packers and process workers for locations across Ipswich.
They are looking to expand their team to assist senior members of the operating line with their workload.
No experience is required, however they ask that you only apply if you are willing to put in 100% to every shift.
Successful applicants will:
- Show interest in development
- Have a high level of energy and commitment
- Excellent communication skills and attention to detail
- Good physical abilities as heaving lifting/physical endurance is preferred.
- NZ or Australia permanent resident or citizen
- Looking for ongoing career opportunities
Parcel and mail sorter
Contract: Contract / Temporary
Location: Redbank
A business is looking for someone to fill their vacant parcel and mail sorting position.
This can be a strenuous job which may involve lifting parcels p to 16kg in weight and requires good memory, speed, accuracy, and commitment to meeting service standard deadlines.
Successful applicants will have:
- The ability to learn and recall geographical locations, postcodes and sorting procedures.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to operate loading and lifting devices, including pallet jacks and / or walkie stackers