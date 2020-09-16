APPLY NOW: 10 jobs up for grabs in Ipswich region

Hand holding Australian dollar in office with computer in backgr

ACCORDING to jobs portal Seek there are more than 12,000 jobs on offer in the greater Ipswich region.

For those just starting out, or those looking for a career change, here are ten local jobs available right now.

1. Entry level receptionist

A local real estate agency is searching for a self motivated person to join their team, working Monday to Friday.

Be the face of the company with your immaculate presentation, positive outlook and an attitude to own the role.

For more info, click here.

2. Bottleshop attendant

Falvey Hotels is a family owned and operated business that has been part of the Ipswich community for over 35 years.

They currently have an opening for a bottleshop attendant to join the team working across their various bottleshop locations.

For more info, click here.

3. Membership sales consultant

Lifestyle Health Clubs is looking for a passionate receptionist for its busy gym in Bellbird Park.

Not only will you handle receptionist duties but you’ll also sell memberships and liaise with customers.

For more info, click here.

4. Food processors and machine operators

If you’re looking for work in the lead up to Christmas and ready to commit to five days a week, there are new opportunities in Wacol.

This role will require you to deal with various raw and cooked meat products.

For more info, click here.

5. Junior Pharmacy Assistant

Leichhardt Pharmacy is looking for a junior with a minimum of 6 months experience to join their team.

This is a full time role and the successful applicant will be required to work alternate Saturday mornings. Traineeships are available for the right applicant.

For more info, click here.

6. Childcare traineeship

Interested in starting a new career in Childcare? Byrneville House CCC is seeking a kind and high spirited person to join their team.

A successful applicant would be willing to study a Certificate III in Children’s Service, the relevant first aid courses and any other training needed to support the role of a Childcare Educator.

For more info, click here.

7. Roving Grounds and Maintenance Officer

Looking for a job with plenty of variety? Carinity has a vacancy for an enthusiastic Grounds & Maintenance Officer to join their team.

You will look after sites across the Brisbane Metropolitan area and as far out as the Gold Coast, Ipswich and Laidley in a supplied vehicle.

For more info, click here.

8. Sales and Service Roles

Telstra Springfield, Ipswich and Redbank stores are market leading telecommunications retailers currently recruiting for positions to join their team.

Casual positions are currently available and there is the possibility of advancement opportunities for the performing person.

For more info, click here.

9. Warehouse storeperson

Freedom, one of the nation’s leading lifestyle retailers, is looking for a warehouse storeperson.

Working as part of a team at a small warehouse at the store, you must be physically fit for lifting of heavy stock.

For more info, click here.

10. Motorcycle Sales Person

One of the top motorcycle dealers in the country is looking for a motorcycle enthusiast to join its Ipswich store.

With excellent income potential and a five day working week, this job also provides possibilities to progress to management.

For more info, click here.