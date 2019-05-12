Apply here: Pride needs a striker with aerial precision

TALL ORDER: Western Pride have to improve their aerial dominance to have any chance of scoring more goals this season.

OPINION

WANTED: A 190cm striker who is comfortable in the air and fast on his feet.

The accomplished footballer needs to be able to head in goals, dominate the penalty box and strike a ball accurately at speed.

If interested, contact Western Pride head coach Terry Kirkham urgently.

If only such an advertisement could attract the player Western Pride desperately needs.

Saturday night's latest 4-1 National Premier Leagues loss to Brisbane Strikers replicated much of what has occurred in recent matches.

That is lots of promising constructive play with no one able to consistently finish the build-up.

Terrific Pride crosses are being speared in front of opposing goalkeepers only to fall short, literally.

Pride's single goal against the Strikers came with two minutes of regular time left.

Alex Parsons showed what needs to be done more often.

He nailed home the rare goal after multiple failed attempts. But it was too late to have an impact.

Of most concern is that was Pride's 14th goal of the season, with the senior team averaging less than one a game.

This compares to last season where Pride netted 96 goals, nearly three on average every match.

As a huge fan of the Ipswich club, it didn't help watching former Western Pride striker Andrew Pengelly net a hat-trick for the Strikers on Saturday night. How his sharpshooting talents would be welcome with us at the moment.

While Pride also has some defensive deficiencies to correct, the major concern remains failing to capitalise on genuine chances.

It's amazing how finding your opposition's net can take pressure off your defence. Seeing hard work rewarded with goals suddenly lifts everyone's confidence and even gives the defensive line a breather.

It's not for want of trying and injury has played a part in Pride's fragile predicament, especially so soon after the massive off-season exodus.

The players are clearly putting in the effort. There were several exciting attacking moves again on a chilly Saturday night that easily could have resulted in three or four desperately needed goals.

But the inability to finish causes the most frustration.

Parsons and Michael Morrow are working hard up front without providing the killer blow.

Aidan Norris and Kelton Scriggins are creating chances pushing up the flanks.

Josh Wilson is trying to ignite attack from the midfield.

Stand-in captain Jacob Minett is one of Pride's best each week anchoring the defence and looking to get his team going forward.

However, the harsh truth is Pride are missing last year's midfield generals Adam Endean and Jesse Rigby, along with workhorses like Joe Duckworth, Hayden Mchenery and Wil McFarlane.

Those footballers put in the extra effort to turn promising attack into clinical finishing.

However, Pride's 2019 team must move on.

Coach Kirkham is searching for replacements with a sharp focus on goal-scoring ability.

He's excited about some recruits he's chasing hard to secure. But time is running out.

Hopefully some Pride goal-scoring magic can found before it's too late.

Pride's fortunes of remaining in the NPL depend on it.

State of play

NPL: Brisbane Strikers 4 def Western Pride 1 (Alex Parsons).

NPL U20: Brisbane Strikers 3 def Western Pride 1 (Peter Khemis).

NPL women: Moreton Bay United def Western Pride 11-0.