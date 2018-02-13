Menu
REVEALED: New application shows detail in CBD project

Hayden Johnson
by

AN APPLICATION to progress the construction of a library, visitor information centre and a food precinct as part of the Ipswich City Mall redevelopment has been lodged by Ipswich City Properties.   

According to planning documents submitted to the Ipswich City Council, the purpose of the Material Change of Use application will facilitate; the establishment of a new library and associated information centre and the development of built form associated with cafe, restaurant or hotel uses "that have an outlook towards the river". 

It will also facilitate the use of the building adjacent to Bottle Alley for a cafe, restaurant or hotel, as well as improving pedestrian connection to Ellenborough Street.  

According to documents, the Ipswich City Centre development will be undertaken within two defined precincts, a civic precinct and a food and beverage precinct.  

The development will not result in the demolition of the existing carparking structure.   

There will be 1035 car parking spaces retained in the existing carparking structure, accessed from Bremer Street.  

A Traffic Impact Assessment notes the number of spaces are "more than adequate to support the proposed redevelopment and maintain additional carparking to support other surrounding uses".  

A bicycle parking area with spaces for 53 bicycles will be constructed.  

With the construction of an entertainment precinct, noise emission from the site could affect nearby residents.   

An acoustic assessment report found noise could be controlled "with appropriate design input during the detailed design phases".   

"It is expected that from a noise-emission perspective, the proposed hours of operation for the respective uses are supportable," the report said.

Topics:  ipswich city council ipswich city properties ipswich mall

Ipswich Queensland Times
