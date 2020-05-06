Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Apple announces date for reopening

by Jack Gramenz
6th May 2020 6:00 AM

Apple will reopen all but one of its Australian retail stores this Thursday after they were closed for more than a month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company shut all 458 of its retail stores outside greater China in March in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Its online stores have remained open for sales but customers haven't been able to go into the store for help with their devices or if they needed repairs.

 

Apple boss Tim Cook flagged last week in an interview with Bloomberg that stores in Australia and Austria would reopen soon.

Now 21 of the companies 22 local stores will reopen their doors on Thursday May 7.

The main Sydney store on George Street was closed for renovations earlier this year, which have not been completed.

"We're excited to begin welcoming visitors back to our Australia stores later this week. We've missed our customers and look forward to offering our support," Apple said in a statement.

The company will initially focus on helping people working and learning from home by providing support and services at its "Genius Bar".

Stores in Austria and South Korea, which have one store each, have also reopened, bringing the total list of countries to four.

While the company will reopen its stores around Australia, it's not going to be business as usual.

Opening hours have been changed from 10am to 5pm, social distancing rules will apply in stores, and customers will have their temperature taken upon entry.

The company is still recommending people shop online and come into the store just to pick up items they can't get delivered.

Originally published as Apple announces date for reopening

More Stories

apple business reopening stores

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        premium_icon Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        Education As Queensland schools prepare for a staged return to classrooms from Monday, parents have been warned that any child who stays home will not be taught remotely.

        • 6th May 2020 5:34 AM
        ‘Stupid factional games’: Tensions high over MP move

        ‘Stupid factional games’: Tensions high over MP move

        Politics Move gives greater factional power to Deputy Premier Jackie Trad

        • 6th May 2020 5:14 AM
        The DV nightmare haunting our courts

        premium_icon The DV nightmare haunting our courts

        Crime “I would like (his ex) to sleep at night,'' magistrate tells court

        Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        premium_icon Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        News Queensland’s fire service has revealed a controversial Plan B