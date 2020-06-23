Appeal for witnesses regarding alleged damage to vehicle

Police are appealing to the public for people who may have witnessed an alleged traffic incident that occurred in Springfield Lake on 20 June.

On Saturday 20 June, at approximately 2pm, an alleged incident occurred on the Centenary Highway from Springfield Lakes towards Ripley.

Police allege that a black BMW X5 towing a white horse trailer was forced off the road by a red Nissan Patrol vehicle at the White Rock roundabout.

A further incident occurred involving the same vehicles on Ripley Road at a set of traffic lights where the driver of the Nissan Patrol allegedly punched the passenger side of the BMW causing damage to the vehicle.

Police are seeking any witnesses or persons with dash-cam footage to come forward.

If you have any information, please contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers (details below).

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.