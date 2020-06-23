Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Multiple people were arrested for alleged rink driving overnight.
Multiple people were arrested for alleged rink driving overnight.
Crime

Appeal for witnesses regarding alleged damage to vehicle

SAMTUI SELAVE
by
23rd Jun 2020 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are appealing to the public for people who may have witnessed an alleged traffic incident that occurred in Springfield Lake on 20 June.

On Saturday 20 June, at approximately 2pm, an alleged incident occurred on the Centenary Highway from Springfield Lakes towards Ripley.

Police allege that a black BMW X5 towing a white horse trailer was forced off the road by a red Nissan Patrol vehicle at the White Rock roundabout.

A further incident occurred involving the same vehicles on Ripley Road at a set of traffic lights where the driver of the Nissan Patrol allegedly punched the passenger side of the BMW causing damage to the vehicle.

Police are seeking any witnesses or persons with dash-cam footage to come forward.

If you have any information, please contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers (details below).

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News WANT more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking for a new tablet? Here's an offer that will bring you both.

        Massive delays as truck rollover blocks Warrego Hwy

        premium_icon Massive delays as truck rollover blocks Warrego Hwy

        News Massive delays as truck rollover blocks Warrego Hwy

        Truckie fired after cops find weed in his lunch box

        premium_icon Truckie fired after cops find weed in his lunch box

        Crime Gatton Court was told a truck driver lost his job after he was caught with drugs.

        Lockyer business owner‘s fire breaches to go to trial

        premium_icon Lockyer business owner‘s fire breaches to go to trial

        Crime The Gatton woman who owned a number of backpacker accommodation sites has asked for...