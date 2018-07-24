Menu
The prime mover was carrying hay when it rolled.
Appeal for witnesses, dashcam vision of fatal truck rollover

24th Jul 2018 5:15 PM

Police investigating a fatal, single-vehicle traffic crash which occurred at Coulson, near Boonah, yesterday are appealing for public assistance.

Just after 11am, a truck and trailer laden with hay, rolled while negotiating a curve on Beaudesert Boonah Rd, approximately 400 metres east of Lilybrook Rd.

The 68-year-old male driver from Sunnybank Hills and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam vision of the area at the time of the crash, to please contact them

