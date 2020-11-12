Appeal to help grieving family of mum killed in horror crash

IT WAS meant to be a day of relaxation, of basking in the fresh air with loved ones on the Brisbane River.

What began as a family adventure took a tragic twist, when a boat carrying four people was involved in a fatal accident.

Tributes are flowing for Nicole Herbert, 21, who was killed in the tragedy on Wednesday, November 4.

Nicole Herbert and daughter Kylah.

The Ipswich mother was with her partner Shaydon, their daughter Kylah, 2, and Shaydon’s father when their aluminium dingy collided with a private jetty in Chelmer.

Nicole’s cousin Trystan spoke to the Queensland Times about his earliest memory of Nicole, of how she had managed to bring a smile to his face when they grieved the death of a family member.

“We were both really upset and decided to record ourselves (crying) on a camera phone but, when we played it back, we both looked absolutely shocking,” Trystan said.

“We just cracked up – it was meant to be solemn but we just ended up laughing uncontrollably.”

Only two years apart in age, the pair became fast friends.

“Out of all my family, we were the closest cousins,” Trystan said.

“We got along, had the same views on life and had a great time together.”

Trystan had just arrived home from work last Wednesday when he received the phone call.

“I got a phone call saying there were four people in a boating accident and everyone was calling hospitals to try to find Nicole because they could only find her partner and baby in hospital,” he said.

Nicole Herbert with partner Shaydon and their daughter Kylah.

Trystan launched a GoFundMe, determined to enable Nicole’s family to mourn without having to worry about money.

“(I want them to) be able to take time to grieve and not having to worry about going to work, being able to just take time with family,” he said.

