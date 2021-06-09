Menu
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old Leichhardt boy reported missing Tuesday night.
News

Appeal to find teen, 13, missing more than 24 hours

kaitlyn smith
9th Jun 2021 2:30 PM
CONCERNS are growing for the welfare of a Leichhardt teen who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Thomas, 13, was last seen at Riverlink Shopping Centre at North Ipswich about 11am on Tuesday.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate the boy, while family members have since taken to social media pleading for his safe return.

A Queensland Police spokesman said concerns were held for the boy as he lives with a medical condition, believed to be autism.

He is described as caucasian in appearance with brown hair and brown eyes.

Thomas was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes, in possession of a black BMX bike with red handlebars.

Members of the public are urged to keep an eye out for the boy.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts should contact police immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2101050979

ipswich missing person misisng person queensland police riverlink shopping centre
Ipswich Queensland Times

