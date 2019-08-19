Appeal to find missing woman, 31

Police are appealing for public help to find a woman missing from the Southern Highlands.

Joanna Latoszek, 31, was last seen in Orient Street, Willow Vale, between midday and 1pm on Saturday, and hasn't been in contact with her family since.

Officers from The Hume Police District have been told Joanna entered a white-coloured VZ SS four-door Holden Crewman utility that had an aluminium tray back, possibly trying to get a lift to Mittagong.

Family members told police that she left without a phone, wallet or any other belongings and this behaviour is considered out of the ordinary.

Joanna is described as being as being of Caucasian appearance, 165cm tall, 50kg, thin build, fair complexion, short blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing jeans, a navy-coloured 'Espirit' jumper with hood, and runners with pink strip.

Anyone who may have seen Joanna is asked to called Bowral Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

