A Springfield Vet is looking for this cat's owners after he was hit by a car recently.
News

Appeal to find kitty's owners after he was hit by car

Carly Morrissey
by
10th Dec 2018 1:00 PM

A VET is looking for the owners of a cat hit by a car at Springfield.

The Ipswich Lost Pet Register added the photo of the cat to it's Facebook page yesterday.

The cat received emergency treatment and was stable the post said.

"Urgent this little guy has been hit by a car and we urgently need to contact their owners,” they posted.

The cat unfortunately had no microchip and was to be taken to the RSPCA at wacol if it's owners couldn't be found.

If you have any information on the cat's owners contact the Greater Springfield Veterinary on 3288 1574.

