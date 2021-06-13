Menu
Victoria Police are searching for missing teenager, Imansi. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Appeal for missing Melbourne teen

by Evin Priest
13th Jun 2021 1:31 PM | Updated: 2:01 PM

Police holds concerns for a teenager missing since Friday from Melbourne’s southwest suburbs.

Officers have appealed to the public for help to find missing Point Cook teenager, Imansi.

Imansi, 16, was last seen in the inner Melbourne suburb of Parkville at 3.30pm on Friday.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her age.

Imansi is 158cm tall and is described as being of a slim build. She wears braces and has dyed pink and blue hair.

Missing Melbourne teenager, Imansi, 16. Picture: supplied Victoria Police
Victoria Police has released an image of Imansi in the hope someone who may have seen her comes forward with information on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Imansi is urged to contact Melbourne North Police Station on 8379 0800.

