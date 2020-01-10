Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl have been missing from Redland Bay since Monday. Image: supplied, Queensland Police.
The 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl have been missing from Redland Bay since Monday. Image: supplied, Queensland Police.
News

Appeal for help in search for missing children

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Jan 2020 5:07 PM

Police are calling for public assistance to locate a pair of young children missing from Redland Bay since Monday.

The 10-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were last seen leaving a residence at Terrier Court around 11.30am on January 6.

They are believed to be travelling together in Brisbane City.

Both children are described as Aboriginal, of a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for the children, due to the older boy suffering from a medical condition and the girl's young age.

Anyone with information about the children is urged to contact police immediately.

brisbane children missing police redland bay

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSTED: 36 brazen fraudsters through Ipswich courts

        premium_icon BUSTED: 36 brazen fraudsters through Ipswich courts

        Crime From penis pump buying property managers to Centrelink scammers, here is 36 of Ipswich's most brazen frauds from 2019.

        New council report details administrator's past 16 months

        premium_icon New council report details administrator's past 16 months

        Council News Ipswich City Council has released a report detailing the past 16 months of...

        Popular venue gets behind national fire cause

        premium_icon Popular venue gets behind national fire cause

        News The brewery will take part in a national fundraising effort in a bid to support ...

        Residents urged to remember fires at home amid Aussie crisis

        premium_icon Residents urged to remember fires at home amid Aussie crisis

        News Ipswich residents are being urged not to forget those who are still battling with...