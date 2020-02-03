Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Graham Robert Morant, who was jailed for counselling and helping his wife to end her life, has appealed his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal.
Graham Robert Morant, who was jailed for counselling and helping his wife to end her life, has appealed his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal.
Crime

Appeal bid for man who aided wife's death

by Cheryl Goodenough
3rd Feb 2020 2:23 PM

A Gold Coast man who convinced his wife to kill herself and then helped her to do it for a $1.4 million life insurance payout is appealing his conviction.

Graham Robert Morant says the judge gave incorrect instructions to a jury during his 2018 trial in Brisbane.

The jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to a total of 10 years' imprisonment.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.

assisted suicide court appeal graham robert morant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wiggles confirm Ipswich shows

        premium_icon Wiggles confirm Ipswich shows

        Family Fun The Wiggles announce three shows for one day only at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 2:00 PM
        EXCLUSIVE: Former MP’s tilt for council over before it began

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Former MP’s tilt for council over before it began

        News Former state MP Ian Rickuss has pulled out of the council elections, but not before...

        • 3rd Feb 2020 2:00 PM
        Learn to play the bagpipes

        premium_icon Learn to play the bagpipes

        News Learn to play the bagpipes and make friends

        Shopkeeper hit with broom in fruit juice robbery

        premium_icon Shopkeeper hit with broom in fruit juice robbery

        News Service station struggle ends with woman being struck on the face