The two Holden Commodores seen speeding on the Warrego Highway near Gatton on Saturday.
The two Holden Commodores seen speeding on the Warrego Highway near Gatton on Saturday. QPS
Crime

Footage needed to find drivers speeding down highway

21st May 2018 10:23 AM

POLICE are appealing for dashcam footage of two cars speeding on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley at the weekend.

Speed enforcement officers were stationed near Gatton when, about 8.22am on Saturday, a white Holden Commodore was clocked doing excessive speeds.

Police activated lights and sirens in an attempt to intercept the car at which point a second vehicle, a black Holden Commodore, caught up.

The black Commodore, bearing false plates 991SRY, and the white Commodore, then performed an illegal U-turn and sped east on the Warrego Highway towards Gatton.

"If you believe you may have dashcam footage of this event or any information of the two vehicles, please contact police," a statement from police said.

Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

