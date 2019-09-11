Vinnies launches appeal for victims of bushfires

Fire damage at Pam Murphy's Peregian Beach house, which was destroyed by bushfire on Monday night. Photo Lachie Millard

Vinnies has launched a disaster appeal to help victims of the bushfires devastating communities across Queensland - and urged people to dig deep to help.

"We need the public to give what they can - these people are going through what can only be described as the toughest of times," Vinnies State president Dennis Innes said.

"Every dollar given to Vinnies for this disaster appeal will go directly to people affected by these terrible events, with many of the fires caused by a drought affecting half of the state."

Mr Innes said public donations help feed, clothe and provide immediate financial support for those who have been evacuated and displaced, as well as helping those who will be starting again after their homes and businesses are razed.

"Our volunteers and members are on the ground now helping people who have lost everything, as our emergency services battle more than 70 fires burning across the state," he said.

"They are all local community members themselves, understand the needs of those affected, and often they face threats to their own homes and livelihoods while helping others."

Mr Innes said Vinnies has a strong track record of responding to Queenslanders impacted by disasters.

"This is because Vinnies is the trusted charity people turn to during disasters.

"Vinnies will always be there for whatever Queensland faces, fire, flood or drought, and we always will be.

He said Vinnies had distributed more than $5 million over the past financial year with heart-felt donations given to victims of the current drought, the North Queensland floods, and the bushfires in central Queensland last year.

"Another $31 million was given during the Brisbane floods and Cyclone Yasi in 2011," he said.

People in need of assistance can call Vinnies Helpline on 1800 846 643. Follow this link to make a donation.