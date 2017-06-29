25°
News

Apparent triple suicide planned for months: euthanasia group

The Courier Mail | 29th Jun 2017 7:32 AM Updated: 8:32 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A EUTHANASIA advocacy group has confirmed a Gold Coast mother and her two daughters had spent months planning their deaths.

The bodies of Margaret, Heather and Wynette Cummins were found in one of their homes following an apparent triple suicide pact on Tuesday.

Euthanasia advocate Dr Philip Nitschke said he did not personally know the women but confirmed they had joined his Exit International group six months ago.

"They were not terminally ill people but on the other hand, they were not in the best of health either," Dr Nitschke  said, speaking from Amsterdam on Wednesday.

"They were obviously working out what they wanted to do."

Dr Nitschke said three members had never ended their lives at the same time before, however it appeared to be a "rational and informed choice".

Their decision to end their lives because of their health problems was a matter only for them, he added.

His comments come as it emerged the women bought deadly gas from Dr Nitschke's ­"home brewing" company, the Courier Mail reports.

"This didn't happen on the spur of the moment - a lot of planning went into it," Dr Nitschke said.

He told The Courier Mail the gas the women used could be used for brewing beer "or for dying", but didn't believe he would face any legal action because the purchase was "legit".

The gas the women used could be used for brewing beer "or for dying", he said.

The partner of one of the women made the grisly discovery about 3.30pm - and the tragedy has horrified the community, which is one of Australia's most exclusive.

Renting a luxury villa on Ephraim Island can set you back $1000 a week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Procter, the officer in charge of Coomera Investigation Branch, said it appeared to be sad ending to the lives of the three women.

"There are no suspicious circumstances, there are no offenders outstanding and no one in the community needs to feel worried about their safety,"  Snr Sgt Procter said.

"It's an isolated incident."

He said the partner who found the bodies was understandably upset, but not completely surprised by the tragic scene he discovered.

"He is pretty shaken," he said.

"He wasn't aware that this was culminating today, but he wasn't surprised that it has happened."

He would not comment when asked about the gas link.

One Ephraim Island resident told The Courier-Mail she feared the worst after hearing the news and trying in vain to contact one of the daughters, named Heather, with whom she socialised.

The woman said the elderly mother lived with and cared for Wynette, who was disabled, in a ground floor unit they owned, while battling her own health problems.

The other daughter, Heather, and her partner had recently bought a unit in the neighbouring building to be closer to her family and help care for her sister.

Wynette recently underwent brain surgery but never recovered and it also hit her mother hard, the resident said.

If you or someone you know needs help contact lifeline 131114.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks euthanasia exit international general-seniors-news philip nitschke suicide

Detectives uncover cannabis plants at Ipswich home

Detectives uncover cannabis plants at Ipswich home

Detectives uncover cannabis plants, seeds at hydroponic system.

  • Crime

  • 29th Jun 2017 12:00 PM

The Ipswich 'mayoral candidates' making hilarious promises

FACEBOOK FAMOUS: These popular 'mayoral candidates' are keeping Ipswich laughing through this period of political uncertainty.

These three Ipswich ‘mayoral candidates’ are a self-confessed joke.

VIDEO: Ipswich teen magician runs away to the circus

RISING STAR: Ipswich magician Jeffro Bennett has run away to Michael Boyd's (right) Circus of Illusion on the Gold Coast.

He's already escaped a straight jacket while blindfolded under water

USQ celebrates NAIDOC Week

NAIDOC Week celebrations at USQ. The Kooma-Didgeri Aboriginal Dance Troupe

NAIDOC public lecture and lunch at USQ Springfield

Local Partners

New track will be a win for all Ipswich people

24/7 Cycling Safety Fund hail $3.3 million cycle park.

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services.

Top 7 must-do school holiday hikes around Ipswich

Ipswich Bushwalkers are looking for more members to join this year. Wendy Baker and Manfred Hoge of the Ipswich Bushwalkers. Photo: Anna Hartley.

WHETHER you're new to hiking or experienced, we’ve got your covered

Jamie Oliver has right recipe for Ipswich school holiday fun

MEAL TIME: Liam Keena, Megan Harrison, Maya Kinsella, River Kinsella, Mikaela Verrall and Ashlee Verall at the Jamie's Ministry of Food kitchen in Ipswich.

ARE you looking for ways to spice up your school holidays?

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

A video game that puts 100 players into a violent battle royal has already sold more than four million copies and it isn’t even close to polished

Coast muso Ayla to play Black Bear Lodge

Ayla looks forward to her EP release after returning from tour.

Singer on her start in music and new EP

'King Judah' on song for Voice grand final

Judah Kelly performs Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah on The Voice.

Laidley talent tipped to win

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Up High, Great Views And Built On Solid Ground!

27 Burgess Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Situated on a 620m2 block on a quiet cul-de-sec with a park at the end and only hundreds of metres away from Raceview primary school. This home is ready for it's...

EXECUTIVE HOME / TRADIES PARADISE

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 4 $529,900

Sitting on a 1200m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View in a quiet cul-de-sac is this immaculately presented family home. The perfectly...

Your Family home with the lot

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents your very own holiday...

Owner Committed Elsewhere

2/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Great opportunity to purchase this low maintenance free standing duplex, which positioned in the most central location, so close to amenities. - Expected rental...

Lowset four Bedroom

18 Brighton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction on Site...

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

AWESOME INVESTMENT - NO CAR? NO WORRIES!

1/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

Unit 3 1 1 $260,000

Excellent opportunity to purchase this stand alone duplex, positioned right in the centre of all you need... An excellent location, enabling you to walk to local...

The Best Value In Greater Ipswich??

11 Cramp Street, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 Offer over...

Situated on a large 801m2 flood free block walking distance to Westside Christian college and only moments away from Redbank Plaza shopping centre, this solidly...

9 Acres, Just 20 Minutes From Toowoomba.

7 Linthorpe Valley Road, Linthorpe 4356

Rural 0 0 $230,000

9 acres, currently being farmed, fully fenced and flat. With bitumen frontage and power at the boundary there are several locations on this lifestyle block for...

Welcome to blissful, carefree living

62 Diamantina Circle, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 4 $799,000 Neg

Nestled in a delightfully serene pocket of the Brisbane river, is 62 Diamantina Circle Karalee; a modern oasis that is utterly ready for you to move in right now. ...

Welcome to blissful, carefree living

62 Diamantina Circle, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 4 $799,000 Neg

Nestled in a delightfully serene pocket of the Brisbane river, is 62 Diamantina Circle Karalee; a modern oasis that is utterly ready for you to move in right now. ...

Historic Ipswich building set for $1M restoration

BEAUTIFY: Dancer Emily Rowles poses inside the North Ipswich woollen mills building which will be restored thanks to a $1million allocation in the council budget.

Building to be made safe and sound before becoming a cultural hub

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

REVEALED: Why the Ipswich Mall demolition has been delayed

COMING SOON: Work is set to commence on the demolition of the Ipswich Mall once Queensland Rail agrees its infrastructure underneath won't be damaged.

There is an issue to be resolved before demolition commences

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!