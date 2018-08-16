'Appalling history' comes back to bite as thief faces court

A THIEF scraped nasty words into the paintwork of a car then stole the family's two pocket rockets motorbikes.

In his blatant crime spree the Ipswich thief racked up dozens of charges in just weeks.

Appearing in the dock at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Jesse John Pepper, 27, from Coominya, pleaded guilty to more than 40 charges.

The offences included break and enter, fraud, and drug driving. Pepper's fuel drive-off thefts included service stations at Helidon, Rocklea, Blacksoil and Haigslea.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said his offending took place between January 29 and April 20.

"He has an appalling traffic history of 12 pages. And been disqualified a number of times," Mr Tsoi said.

Pepper had already spent 106 days in jail since his arrest.

Magistrate Robert Walker said police sought restitution of $1320.

"There was a degree of lawlessness in the way you were conducting yourself," Mr Walker told a sheepish Pepper standing in the dock.

Pepper was sentenced to nine months' jail, but released on parole.

He lost his licence for 10 months and was ordered to repay $1320 restitution.