‘Appalling behaviour’: Dad assaults police and smashes car

APPALLING: Man had an extensive history before the events in March last year.

A FATHER who smashed his own car to intimidate his partner and then injured a police officer has avoided jail after appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday.

The 44-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to three counts of wilful damage and one count of serious assault of a police officer.

The court heard from police prosecutor Ken Wiggan that in March 2019 the man damaged his own car following an argument with his partner.

"It's appalling behaviour," Sgt Wiggan said. "The wilful damage and domestic violence offences are serious. He smashed his own car in the driveway with an axe or shovel … with his partner in view."

When police later tried to intervene, the man then pushed an officer who fell onto his gun holster, injuring his hip.

A father of three, the man was supported by his partner who provided a reference.

Lawyer Sarah Campbell said the reference was indicative of her client's reformed behaviour.

"I think the letter is critical, particularly in the context of this offending," she said.

"As outlined in his partner's letter to the court, he's taken steps to address what is both an alcohol issue and an aggression issue.

"Importantly, he hasn't drunk since this incident occurred and that's indicated by his partner.

"He's taken this very seriously and … Your Honour, I would suggest that's why his partner is still with him because he's taken it seriously and he continues to support her."

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the man's extensive criminal history meant he wouldn't take the matter lightly, especially as the offences occurred in a period of probation.

"Whatever happened before is not working … the courts have tried everything with this fella," he said.

Mr Manthey also noted police assault of any kind was not tolerated.

The man was sentenced to a dual order probation with three months' jail, immediately suspended for 12 months with a conviction recorded.