Appalling alleged attack spurs on Jess

Jessica Mauboy will perform We Got Love at Eurovision Picture: SBS

Jessica Mauboy will perform We Got Love at Eurovision Picture: SBS

ANGER at the appalling alleged sexual assault of a two-year-old girl at Tennant Creek runs through the song Jessica Mauboy will perform at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Out with anger, in with love, was the inspiration behind We Got Love, which Mauboy will perform at the event in Portugal.

Emotionally shaken by heartbreaking events including the Florida school shooting and the alleged sexual assault of a two-year-old girl at Tennant Creek, Mauboy said she wanted to write a healing song.

She penned the soaring pop anthem with the DNA hitmakers David Musumeci and Anthony Egizii, who composed the contest songs for Dami Im in 2016 and Isaiah Firebrace last year.

"All of these things we see online, whether in our indigenous communities, past and present and how the world is turning, made me angry," she said. "But what affected me more was the love coming from people, seeing people standing tall and strong."

Mauboy and the SBS team behind our Eurovision campaign not only wanted an uplifting song but one which would connect with the all-important voters in Europe.

Mauboy already has a fanbase among the Eurovision community after she performed as a special guest at the 2014 event in Copenhagen.

Child Sex Offenders numbers at disturbing high