Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jessica Mauboy will perform We Got Love at Eurovision Picture: SBS
Jessica Mauboy will perform We Got Love at Eurovision Picture: SBS
Music

Appalling alleged attack spurs on Jess

by KATHY McCABE
9th Mar 2018 7:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANGER at the appalling alleged sexual assault of a two-year-old girl at Tennant Creek runs through the song Jessica Mauboy will perform at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Out with anger, in with love, was the inspiration behind We Got Love, which Mauboy will perform at the event in Portugal.

 

Emotionally shaken by heartbreaking events including the Florida school shooting and the alleged sexual assault of a two-year-old girl at Tennant Creek, Mauboy said she wanted to write a healing song.

She penned the soaring pop anthem with the DNA hitmakers David Musumeci and Anthony Egizii, who composed the contest songs for Dami Im in 2016 and Isaiah Firebrace last year.

"All of these things we see online, whether in our indigenous communities, past and present and how the world is turning, made me angry," she said. "But what affected me more was the love coming from people, seeing people standing tall and strong."

Mauboy and the SBS team behind our Eurovision campaign not only wanted an uplifting song but one which would connect with the all-important voters in Europe.

Mauboy already has a fanbase among the Eurovision community after she performed as a special guest at the 2014 event in Copenhagen.

 

Child Sex Offenders numbers at disturbing high

Related Items

Show More
eurovision jessica mauboy rape school shooting
Demolition ramps up as mall makes way for new centre

Demolition ramps up as mall makes way for new centre

Council News THIS week the council approved an updated masterplan for the city centre.

State vs council: 'They have the power to stop dumps'

State vs council: 'They have the power to stop dumps'

News MP says the council has the power to stop new landfill

  • 9th Mar 2018 10:15 AM
Choirs unite for Civic Centre showcase spectacle

Choirs unite for Civic Centre showcase spectacle

Entertainment Ipswich music lovers will be in for a rare treat later this month

  • 9th Mar 2018 10:00 AM
Bank customers, manager flee as irate woman goes on rampage

Bank customers, manager flee as irate woman goes on rampage

Crime CCTV recorded her wielding a chair and expletive-charged language

Local Partners