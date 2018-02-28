Menu
LEGILSATION: A readers says a proposed bill allows the government of the day to impose new restrictions on any organisation which incurs so called "political expenditure”. MICK TSIKAS
News

Appalled at harsh bill to restrict organisations

28th Feb 2018 2:00 PM

I AM appalled and amazed about the Turnbull Government's proposed Electoral Legislation Amendment (Electoral Funding and Disclosure Reform) Bill 2017.

The proposed bill allows the government of the day to impose new restrictions on any organisation which incurs so called "political expenditure”.

I am a member of a number of community organisations.

As I read it, the definition of political expenditure is so broad that, should a bush-walking club, local catchment group or native plant society make a written comment in their club magazine about, say, the Government's lack of action on exotic weed control, this could be taken as political expenditure.

The organisation could be fined $50,400 a day and the officer making the remark could be jailed.

This is the type of legislation that many of the extremist governments across the world are using to jail political opponents and subdue any adverse political comment

Why are we denying everyday Australians the right to make comments on issues they believe in?

Isn't this what a healthy democracy is all about?

JOHN HOLT

Jamboree Heights

Ipswich Queensland Times
