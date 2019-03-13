App-solutely the best way to save lives

The Australian Red Cross Blood Service have launched a new app where you can make appointments and see where your donations go.

BOOKING appointments and tracking your blood donation is now easier than ever with the launch of a new app.

The Australian Red Cross Blood Service is making it easier for donors to save lives by supplying all relevant information in the one easy location.

The app can save you time by booking, rescheduling or cancelling appointments, as well as helping you to find your nearest donor centre, check your eligibility to donate blood or plasma and view your total number of donations.

Australian Red Cross Blood Service community relations officer for Ipswich and Toowoomba Sandee Thompson said the app was designed to provide essential information on smart phones.

"We're all pressed for time in this busy world. With the Donate Blood app, our generous donors can be connected with the Blood Service any time and anywhere, making saving lives through blood donation that much easier," she said.

"Donors can see when they're due to donate, learn about the different types of donation, as well as book and manage their appointments all on their smart phone

"One in three of us will need blood or blood products in our lives, but just one in 30 Australians donate.

"This great new app really simplifies the process of becoming a donor, so more people can 'give life' through blood and plasma donation.

The new Donate Blood app is so easy to use and is available from either the App Store or Google Play."