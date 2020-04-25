ANZAC: Tributes from the Ipswich community
THE Ipswich community has united to send thanks to our troops, both past and present.
Residents have submitted tributes and photos from their Anzac Day commemorations.
HERE'S WHAT YOU'VE SAID:
Amelia Springall, 4
To all Our Anzacs.
Thank-You for all you have done!
You're all heroes.
Lest we forget.
Marilyn Stocks
Lest we forget, we included our horse into the service for all the fallen horse soldiers.
Dale Everding
Bundamba, Queensland.
Lest We Forget. We will remember them.
Jessica Moore
Lest we forget
Vonnie Sanson
My display Benjamin Court Yamanto
Georgina Pukallus
Yah to Sacred Heart and Saint Peter Clavar kids.
Lest We Forget
Margaret Bodetti
Together after vigils at each driveway.
Next year maybe a sausage sizzle for the street after our dawn vigils.
Stacey Yarnold
Mine in our driveway.
Stephanie Barlow
Out on our driveway paying our respects.
Maree Bowater
My 11 year old daughter played the last post and reveille on her violin in Deebing Heights this morning.
Deborah Howell
We are in the bush but we still created our own memorial and dawn service.
Jacqui Gee
I walked my pups, listening to the service on the net, and stopped for the last post and the minutes silence.... and gratefully, my pups stopped and sat quietly during that time. Lest we forget.