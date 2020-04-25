ANZAC: Tributes from the Ipswich community

THE Ipswich community has united to send thanks to our troops, both past and present.

Residents have submitted tributes and photos from their Anzac Day commemorations.

HERE'S WHAT YOU'VE SAID:

Amelia Springall, 4

To all Our Anzacs.

Thank-You for all you have done!

You're all heroes.

Lest we forget.

Amelia Springall. Source: Natalie Springall

Marilyn Stocks

Lest we forget, we included our horse into the service for all the fallen horse soldiers.

Image submitted by Marilyn Stocks.

Dale Everding

Bundamba, Queensland.

Lest We Forget. We will remember them.

Image submitted by Dale Everding

Jessica Moore

Lest we forget

Image submitted by Jessica Moore.

Vonnie Sanson

My display Benjamin Court Yamanto

Image submitted by Vonnie Sanson.

Georgina Pukallus

Yah to Sacred Heart and Saint Peter Clavar kids.

Lest We Forget

Margaret Bodetti

Image submitted by Margaret Bodetti.

Together after vigils at each driveway.

Next year maybe a sausage sizzle for the street after our dawn vigils.

Stacey Yarnold

Mine in our driveway.

Stephanie Barlow

Out on our driveway paying our respects.

Maree Bowater

My 11 year old daughter played the last post and reveille on her violin in Deebing Heights this morning.

Deborah Howell

We are in the bush but we still created our own memorial and dawn service.

Jacqui Gee

I walked my pups, listening to the service on the net, and stopped for the last post and the minutes silence.... and gratefully, my pups stopped and sat quietly during that time. Lest we forget.