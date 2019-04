THOUGHTFUL: Kids from the Raceview Play & Learn childcare centre have gathered food and supplies to send to soldiers in Afghanistan.

A THOUGHTFUL little bunch of kids at the Raceview Play and Learn childcare centre got to see their dedication come to fruition when their collection of food and supplies was collected this month.

The Ipswich kids have been working hard to collect as many goodies as they can for the brave Australian Defence Force personnel serving in conflicts in Afghanistan and the Middle East, as they look ahead to Anzac Day.