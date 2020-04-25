Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Ross and Leone Mackay with their 1942 WW2 Ford Jeep. Picture: Cordell Richardson
John Ross and Leone Mackay with their 1942 WW2 Ford Jeep. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson

Buy Now
News

Anzac Day show must go on for Jeeps

Cordell Richardson
by
25th Apr 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR the first time in 34 years, Suzann Baker will not  be taking her 1941 slat grill Willys Jeep to Anzac Day events.

Although coronavirus has put a stop to their usual gatherings, Ms Barker and other proud Aussies will not be deterred.

"We are trying to show  veterans  we  still certainly support them, even though we can't physically get out and see them all this year" Ms Baker said.

"Usually, between the  three Jeeps, we probably do 14 or 15 events leading up to and on Anzac Day. We also go to  schools and retirement villages."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 


Ipswich locals have banded together to put on a front yard Jeep display at Cothill Rd, Silkstone during virus restrictions.

"We've had  a Jeep out on the footpath outside  for a couple of days now," Ms Barker said. 

"People stop to show their kids and we're quite happy to have a chat with them about what's going on and show them around the vehicles."

One of the three Jeeps is a 1944 Willys Jeep with  a .50 calibre machine gun.

"We don't consider ourselves to be owners, just custodians of the Jeeps till the next generation," she said.

More Stories

anzac anzac day anzac day 2020 jeep
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer digger’s vital role in capturing German tanker

        premium_icon Lockyer digger’s vital role in capturing German tanker

        News A former Lockyer Valley farmer who played a role in capturing a German tanker will be remembered by his family today.

        Wagners denied higher payout in Alan Jones appeal

        premium_icon Wagners denied higher payout in Alan Jones appeal

        News Court throws out Wagners’ claim for indemnity costs

        Looking back on a moving ceremony

        premium_icon Looking back on a moving ceremony

        News The Queensland Times reflects on a touching service at Bundamba

        Petition power brings phone coverage to town

        premium_icon Petition power brings phone coverage to town

        News Mr Kirby instigated a petition in his town last year