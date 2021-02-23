Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Anzac Day services to go ahead as normal: Premier

23rd Feb 2021 6:44 AM

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed that Anzac Day Dawn Services, marches and public commemorations will go ahead as normal in 2021.

Ms Palaszczuk announced the news via her social media saying that in times of strife Queenslanders have done what it takes to protect each other.

"We've done it in wartime, and we're doing it now through the global pandemic," she wrote.

"Because we've worked together to keep safe, this year we can safely gather to mark the sacrifices of those who have served."

Due to COVID restrictions in 2020, thousands of Australians were asked to stay at home for Anzac Day and instead stand in their driveways and light candles at dawn to show their respects.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

anzac day qld queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Massive influx into city expected as Ipswich hosts Qld titles

        Premium Content Massive influx into city expected as Ipswich hosts Qld...

        Sport After false start due to COVID, BMX officials gearing up for major week of racing. See the colourful track upgrade

        ‘Just low’: Thieves target Ipswich first home builders

        Premium Content ‘Just low’: Thieves target Ipswich first home builders

        News An Ipswich family building in a new estate discovered an ‘annoying’ theft at their...

        ‘Justice’ sought for soldier found dead in river

        Premium Content ‘Justice’ sought for soldier found dead in river

        News A soldier who ‘fell through the cracks’ and was discharged after he was found dead...

        Cost of councillor support staff to top $1 million

        Premium Content Cost of councillor support staff to top $1 million

        Council News Ipswich councillors are paid $122,400 a year on top of super and a car allowance.