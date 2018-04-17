Anzac Day services and marches for Ipswich and sourrounds
IPSWICH will commemorate ANZAC Day at a wide variety of locations across the city on Wednesday, April 25.
Dawn services will be held from 4.15am with marches also taking place at certain venues.
Below is a comprehensive list:
AMBERLEY
5.30 am: Base Memorial Gardens, RAAF Base
BOOVAL
8.00 am: Honour Stone, Cameron Park, Green Street (preceded by a march at 7.55 am from cnr Green Street and Glebe Road)
BRASSALL
4.27 am: Ipswich Adventist School, Hunter Street
BUNDAMBA
4.27 am: Honour Stone, Bundamba Memorial Park, Brisbane Road (preceded by march 4.15 am from cnr Brisbane Road and Coal Street)
9.15 am: Honour Stone, Bundamba Memorial Park, Brisbane Road (preceded by march 9.00 am from cnr Brisbane Road and Coal Street)
EBBW VALE
4.15 am: Honour Stone, cnr Brisbane Road and Jordan Street
8.30 am: Honour Stone, cnr Brisbane Road and Jordan Street
GOODNA
4.27 am: Honour Stone, cnr Queen and Church streets
8.30 am: Honour Stone, cnr Queen and Church streets (preceded by march at 8.00 am from cnr Queen and Alice streets)
GRANDCHESTER
6.00 am: Bigges Camp Park, Gordon Road
IPSWICH
BAINES PARK
5.30 am: Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and Waghorn streets
LIMESTONE HILL
6.30 am: Naval Cairn, 14 Queen Victoria Parade
RSL MEMORIAL GARDENS
4.27 am: Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and Nicholas streets
9.00 am: Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and Nicholas streets (preceded by march 8.40 am from South Street)
MARBURG
7.30 am: Marburg Community Centre, cnr Queen and Edmond streets
NORTH IPSWICH
7.30 am: Honour Stone, Ipswich Railway Workshops (preceded by march 7.15 am from Smith Street)
11.30 am: North Ipswich Reserve, The Terrace (preceded by march 10.45 am from cnr Brisbane and Ellenborough streets)
ONE MILE
9.30 am: West Ipswich One Mile War Memorial, Old Toowoomba Road
PINE MOUNTAIN
9.00 am: Cenotaph, cnr Russells and Pine Mountain roads
REDBANK
4.27 am: Honour Stone, Redbank Memorial Park, Bridge Street
11.00 am: Honour Stone, Redbank Memorial Park, Bridge Street
REDBANK PLAINS
4.27 am: The Cenotaph, Redbank Plains Library Grounds
9.30 am: The Cenotaph, Redbank Plains Library Grounds (preceded by march 9.20 am from the SES Depot in Willow Road)
ROSEWOOD
4.27 am: Rosewood Memorial Hall, ANZAC Park, Mill Street (preceded by march 4.15 am from The Rising Sun Hotel)
9.30 am: Rosewood Memorial Hall, ANZAC Park, Mill Street (preceded by march 9.00 am from Community Park, John Street)
SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL
5.20 am: ADF Memorial, The Circle, Robelle Domain Springfield Central, Southern Cross Circuit
WOODEND
6.30 am: Honour Stone, junction of Roseberry Parade and MacGregor Street.
- Ipswich City Council