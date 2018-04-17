Anzac Day services and marches for Ipswich and sourrounds

IPSWICH will commemorate ANZAC Day at a wide variety of locations across the city on Wednesday, April 25.

Dawn services will be held from 4.15am with marches also taking place at certain venues.

Below is a comprehensive list:

AMBERLEY

5.30 am: Base Memorial Gardens, RAAF Base

BOOVAL

8.00 am: Honour Stone, Cameron Park, Green Street (preceded by a march at 7.55 am from cnr Green Street and Glebe Road)

BRASSALL

4.27 am: Ipswich Adventist School, Hunter Street

BUNDAMBA

4.27 am: Honour Stone, Bundamba Memorial Park, Brisbane Road (preceded by march 4.15 am from cnr Brisbane Road and Coal Street)

9.15 am: Honour Stone, Bundamba Memorial Park, Brisbane Road (preceded by march 9.00 am from cnr Brisbane Road and Coal Street)

EBBW VALE

4.15 am: Honour Stone, cnr Brisbane Road and Jordan Street

8.30 am: Honour Stone, cnr Brisbane Road and Jordan Street

GOODNA

4.27 am: Honour Stone, cnr Queen and Church streets

8.30 am: Honour Stone, cnr Queen and Church streets (preceded by march at 8.00 am from cnr Queen and Alice streets)

GRANDCHESTER

6.00 am: Bigges Camp Park, Gordon Road

IPSWICH

BAINES PARK

5.30 am: Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and Waghorn streets

LIMESTONE HILL

6.30 am: Naval Cairn, 14 Queen Victoria Parade

RSL MEMORIAL GARDENS

4.27 am: Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and Nicholas streets

9.00 am: Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and Nicholas streets (preceded by march 8.40 am from South Street)

MARBURG

7.30 am: Marburg Community Centre, cnr Queen and Edmond streets

NORTH IPSWICH

7.30 am: Honour Stone, Ipswich Railway Workshops (preceded by march 7.15 am from Smith Street)

11.30 am: North Ipswich Reserve, The Terrace (preceded by march 10.45 am from cnr Brisbane and Ellenborough streets)

ONE MILE

9.30 am: West Ipswich One Mile War Memorial, Old Toowoomba Road

PINE MOUNTAIN

9.00 am: Cenotaph, cnr Russells and Pine Mountain roads

REDBANK

4.27 am: Honour Stone, Redbank Memorial Park, Bridge Street

11.00 am: Honour Stone, Redbank Memorial Park, Bridge Street

REDBANK PLAINS

4.27 am: The Cenotaph, Redbank Plains Library Grounds

9.30 am: The Cenotaph, Redbank Plains Library Grounds (preceded by march 9.20 am from the SES Depot in Willow Road)

ROSEWOOD

4.27 am: Rosewood Memorial Hall, ANZAC Park, Mill Street (preceded by march 4.15 am from The Rising Sun Hotel)

9.30 am: Rosewood Memorial Hall, ANZAC Park, Mill Street (preceded by march 9.00 am from Community Park, John Street)

SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL

5.20 am: ADF Memorial, The Circle, Robelle Domain Springfield Central, Southern Cross Circuit

WOODEND

6.30 am: Honour Stone, junction of Roseberry Parade and MacGregor Street.

