Anzac Day services and marches in Ipswich

IPSWICH will commemorate ANZAC Day at a wide variety of locations across the city on Tuesday, April 25.
Dawn services will be held from 4.27am with marches also taking place at certain venues.
Below is a comprehensive list:
AMBERLEY
5.30 am - Base Memorial Gardens, RAAF Base.
BOOVAL
8.00 am - Honour Stone, Cameron Park,
Green Street preceded by a march at 7.55 am from
cnr Green Street and Glebe Road.
BRASSALL
4.27 am - Ipswich Adventist School, Hunter Street.
BUNDAMBA
4.27 am - Honour Stone, Bundamba Memorial Park,
Brisbane Road preceded by a march at 4.15 am from
cnr Brisbane Road and Coal Street.
9.15 am - Honour Stone, Bundamba Memorial Park,
Brisbane Road preceded by a march at 9.00 am from
cnr Brisbane Road and Coal Street.
EBBW VALE
4.15 am - Honour Stone, cnr Brisbane Road and
Jordan Street.
8.30 am - Honour Stone, cnr Brisbane Road and
Jordan Street.
GOODNA
4.27 am - Honour Stone, cnr Queen and
Church streets.
8.30 am - Honour Stone, cnr Queen and Church
streets preceded by a march at 8.00 am from
cnr Queen and Alice streets.
GRANDCHESTER
6.00 am - Bigges Camp Park, Gordons Road.
IPSWICH
BAINES PARK
5.30 am - Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and
Waghorn streets.
LIMESTONE HILL
6.30 am - Naval Cairn, 14 Queen Victoria Parade.
RSL MEMORIAL GARDENS
4.27 am - Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and
Nicholas streets.
9.00 am - Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and
Nicholas streets preceded by a march at 8.40 am
from South Street.
MARBURG
7.30 am - Marburg Community Centre, cnr Queen
and Edmond streets.
NORTH IPSWICH
7.30 am - Honour Stone, Ipswich Railway Workshops
preceded by a march at 7.15 am from Smith Street.
11.30 am - North Ipswich Reserve, The Terrace
preceded by a march at 10.45 am from cnr Brisbane
and Ellenborough streets.
ONE MILE
9.30 am - West Ipswich One Mile War Memorial,
Old Toowoomba Road.
REDBANK
4.27 am - Honour Stone, Redbank Memorial Park,
Bridge Street.
11.00 am - Honour Stone, Redbank Memorial Park,
Bridge Street.
REDBANK PLAINS
4.27 am - The Cenotaph, Redbank Plains
Library Grounds.
9.30 am - The Cenotaph, Redbank Plains Library
Grounds preceded by a march at 9.20 am from the
SES Depot located in Willow Road.
ROSEWOOD
4.27 am - Rosewood Memorial Hall, ANZAC Park,
Mill Street preceded by a march at 4.15 am from
The Rising Sun Hotel.
9.30 am - Rosewood Memorial Hall, ANZAC Park,
Mill Street preceded by a march at 9.00 am from
Community Park, John Street.
SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL
5.15 am - ADF Memorial, The Circle, Robelle
Domain Springfield Central, Southern Cross Circuit.
WOODEND
6.30 am - Honour Stone, junction of
Roseberry Parade and MacGregor Street.