Anzac Day services and marches in Ipswich

IPSWICH will commemorate ANZAC Day at a wide variety of locations across the city on Tuesday, April 25.

Dawn services will be held from 4.27am with marches also taking place at certain venues.

Below is a comprehensive list:

AMBERLEY

5.30 am - Base Memorial Gardens, RAAF Base.

BOOVAL

8.00 am - Honour Stone, Cameron Park,

Green Street preceded by a march at 7.55 am from

cnr Green Street and Glebe Road.

BRASSALL

4.27 am - Ipswich Adventist School, Hunter Street.

BUNDAMBA

4.27 am - Honour Stone, Bundamba Memorial Park,

Brisbane Road preceded by a march at 4.15 am from

cnr Brisbane Road and Coal Street.

9.15 am - Honour Stone, Bundamba Memorial Park,

Brisbane Road preceded by a march at 9.00 am from

cnr Brisbane Road and Coal Street.

EBBW VALE

4.15 am - Honour Stone, cnr Brisbane Road and

Jordan Street.

8.30 am - Honour Stone, cnr Brisbane Road and

Jordan Street.

GOODNA

4.27 am - Honour Stone, cnr Queen and

Church streets.

8.30 am - Honour Stone, cnr Queen and Church

streets preceded by a march at 8.00 am from

cnr Queen and Alice streets.

GRANDCHESTER

6.00 am - Bigges Camp Park, Gordons Road.

IPSWICH

BAINES PARK

5.30 am - Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and

Waghorn streets.

LIMESTONE HILL

6.30 am - Naval Cairn, 14 Queen Victoria Parade.

RSL MEMORIAL GARDENS

4.27 am - Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and

Nicholas streets.

9.00 am - Honour Stone, cnr Limestone and

Nicholas streets preceded by a march at 8.40 am

from South Street.

MARBURG

7.30 am - Marburg Community Centre, cnr Queen

and Edmond streets.

NORTH IPSWICH

7.30 am - Honour Stone, Ipswich Railway Workshops

preceded by a march at 7.15 am from Smith Street.

11.30 am - North Ipswich Reserve, The Terrace

preceded by a march at 10.45 am from cnr Brisbane

and Ellenborough streets.

ONE MILE

9.30 am - West Ipswich One Mile War Memorial,

Old Toowoomba Road.

REDBANK

4.27 am - Honour Stone, Redbank Memorial Park,

Bridge Street.

11.00 am - Honour Stone, Redbank Memorial Park,

Bridge Street.

REDBANK PLAINS

4.27 am - The Cenotaph, Redbank Plains

Library Grounds.

9.30 am - The Cenotaph, Redbank Plains Library

Grounds preceded by a march at 9.20 am from the

SES Depot located in Willow Road.

ROSEWOOD

4.27 am - Rosewood Memorial Hall, ANZAC Park,

Mill Street preceded by a march at 4.15 am from

The Rising Sun Hotel.

9.30 am - Rosewood Memorial Hall, ANZAC Park,

Mill Street preceded by a march at 9.00 am from

Community Park, John Street.

SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL

5.15 am - ADF Memorial, The Circle, Robelle

Domain Springfield Central, Southern Cross Circuit.

WOODEND

6.30 am - Honour Stone, junction of

Roseberry Parade and MacGregor Street.​